Top 50 Sounds: 20-11

9/10/1978:The Oakland Raiders have often ended up on the wrong side of NFL history, but during this 1978 Week 2 matchup against the San Diego Chargers, the ball finally, and literally, bounced their way. With just 10 seconds remaining and the Raiders down 20-14, Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler fumbled the ball towards the goal line. The ball was fumbled forward by two more players until the Raiders finally recovered it in the end zone for the game-winning score. Stabler's fumble will go down as one of the most bizarre and controversial finishes in NFL history, and Raiders radio announcer Bill King gives a superbly appropriate account of the madness that transpires.