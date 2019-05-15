Top 25 NFL rookies in best position for Year 1 success

Now that rookies have had their first taste of life in the NFL at the minicamps held over the past two weekends, I've had a chance to think about a question that's probably been on the mind of some fans since the 2019 NFL Draft wrapped up: Which of the newbies is in the best position to kick some butt this season? I can't think of a better way to answer that question than to do that thing we all love -- more rankings, please! So, I'll take a stab at it with my top 25, ordered based on how well they are set up for success in Year 1.