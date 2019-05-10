Jason Pierre-Paul doesn't plan to have neck surgery

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn't have an update on defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, who is seeking a second medical opinion on a neck injury suffered in a one-vehicle accident on May 2.

And as of now, the best Arians can do is express optimism for a positive outcome.

"We've got our fingers crossed and praying for him," Arians told reporters Friday, via Greg Auman of The Athletic. "Very unfortunate and all we can do is pray and hope for the best, and hope it's one of those five- or six-month things and go from there."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported later Friday, per multiple sources, that after receiving several opinions on his fractured vertebra JPP is electing to proceed with a non-surgical path to recovery.

Arians' comments surrounding the longer timeline would mean Pierre-Paul could be back either in October or November. Rapoport adds that the hope is Pierre-Paul will be able to play at some point during the 2019 season.

Losing Pierre-Paul, who is set to enter his 10th season, for any part of the 2019 regular season deals a blow to the Buccaneers defense.

The veteran DE joined Tampa Bay in March 2018 after being traded by the New York Giants and he went on to produce a team-leading 12.5 sacks in 16 starts the past season.

But the football field aside, the clear priority now is to look out for Pierre-Paul's overall health.