Top 10 NFL players of 2019? I'm here to correct the record!

Mahomes is the most exciting player in sports right now. He just hit 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in his first year as an NFL starter, taking home league MVP honors at age 23. I still don't think we truly appreciate just how absurd that is. It's scary to think how good this guy can become, because he's just getting started. His skill set and commitment to greatness are spectacular. Would anyone be surprised if he repeated as MVP in 2019? Didn't think so.