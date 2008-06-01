Top 10 mobile quarterbacks in NFL history

Donovan McNabb

   McNabb went from being booed on draft day to using his strong arm and nimble feet to lead the 
  [Eagles](/teams/philadelphiaeagles/profile?team=PHI) to their first Super Bowl in 24 years.

Watch clip  |  Video: 2004 NFC title game highlights  |  McNabb's stats

Doug Flutie

   Often criticized for being small in stature, the crafty and motivated Flutie came up big when his team needed a play.

Watch clip  |  Video: Flutie's dropkick vs. Dolphins  |  History of the dropkick

Jim Zorn

   Further proof that milk does a body good, Zorn drank his and then helped lead the expansion 
  [Seahawks](/teams/seattleseahawks/profile?team=SEA) to respectability with his mobility.

Watch clip  |  Video: No. 10 pass combo  |  Seahawks history

Dan Marino

   Not at all known for being fleet of foot and known more for what he could do with his arm, Marino makes this 
  *NFL's Top 10* list for another reason.

Watch clip  |  Video: Marino retrospective  |  Video: Heart of a champion

Roger Staubach

   After winning the Heisman Trophy while at the Naval Academy, Staubach went on to a decorated career with the 
  [Cowboys](/teams/dallascowboys/profile?team=DAL).

Watch clip  |  Video: No. 10 draft steal  |  Video: On America's Game

Bobby Douglass

   Before 
  [Michael Vick](/player/michaelvick/2504531/profile) broke the record in 2006, Douglass held the standard rushing total for running quarterbacks.

Watch clip  |  Player page: Bobby Douglass  |  Bears history

Michael Vick

   Vick's when-in-doubt-run philosophy netted a 1,000-yard rushing season in 2006, becoming the first quarterback to do so.

Watch clip  |  Video: No. 6 draft-day trade  |  Vick's QB rushing mark

Randall Cunningham

   During his heyday with the 
  [Eagles](/teams/philadelphiaeagles/profile?team=PHI), Cunningham was as much of a threat to pass as he was to improvise on the run.

Watch clip  |  Video: No. 7 most elusive runner  |  Cunningham's stats

Steve Young

   Young ran out of the shadow of 
  [49ers](/teams/sanfrancisco49ers/profile?team=SF) legend Joe Montana and created his own legacy as one of the game's most dangerous quarterbacks.

Watch clip  |  Video: Young retrospective  |  Relive Super Bowl XXIX

Fran Tarkenton

   Aside from being one of the NFL's best passers, Tarkenton attracted widespread attention as an exciting scrambler.

Watch clip  |  Video: Tarkenton retrospective  |  Tarkenton's debut

