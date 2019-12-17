Tomlin says Devlin Hodges will start after 4-INT game

Hodges' story is one of the great tales of the 2019 season, going from the practice squad to the starting quarterback of the Steelers in just a few months' time following a season-ending injury to Ben Roethlisberger and poor play from Mason Rudolph. Hodges has seized the opportunity, coming off the bench to lead the Steelers to wins over Cincinnati, Cleveland and Arizona before falling to Buffalo. He's posted a passing line of 80 for 118, 884 yards, five touchdowns, six interceptions and an 82.7 passer rating in six games.