Tomlin hopes to avoid communication system issues

Taken individually, none of these issues seem all that serious. But taken together, it could form the foundation of a healthy AFC hatred. However, the Steelers need to perform better against New England as a whole for that to happen. As the Patriots' team website pointed out, after Ben Roethlisberger ended New England's 21-game winning streak back in 2004, a Roethlisberger-led team has only beaten a Brady-led team one other time -- in 2011.