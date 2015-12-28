Tom Coughlin not worried about job after blowout loss

It wouldn't be completely out of the realm of possibility to see the Giants give Coughlin one more chance to finish out his deal, but at what point are you worried that the prime of Eli Manning's career will be wasted? There are certain windows to win in this league and the Giants may realistically be approaching the end of theirs. No one has pulled out upsets like Coughlin in the past, but it's up to the organization to figure out if he has one more left.