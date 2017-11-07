Tom Coughlin defends CB Jalen Ramsey after skirmish

"I want to voice my support for Jalen Ramsey following the incident in our game on Sunday," Coughlin said in a statement released by the team's PR office. "Our players are instructed to not retaliate or get involved or do anything that would result in eviction because that would hurt the team. Team comes first, and Jalen was trying not to hurt his team. While he did push his opponent -- something that happened with other players during the game -- he did not retaliate, he threw no punches, and he did not fight back. Jalen was doing what Coach [Doug] Marrone has instructed him to do -- which is to play tough, be physical and to make every play difficult for his opponent. There was banter going back and forth during the game, but Jalen was playing football within the rules."