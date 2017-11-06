A.J. Green, Jalen Ramsey will not be suspended

A.J. Green is free to play.

Both the Bengals receiver and Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey have avoided suspensions for fighting with each other during Jacksonville's 23-7 victory over Cincinnati, a league spokesperson told NFL Media.

Both players were ejected from Sunday's game after Green responded to light shoving from Ramsey by wrapping his arms around the cornerback and slamming him to the ground before continuing to throw punches. This led to a wider skirmish broken up by officials before both players were tossed from the field.

The league spokesman also revealed that a trio of ejected players from Sunday's 49ers- Cardinals clash -- Carlos Hyde, Frostee Rucker and Haason Reddick -- would also face no further suspension.

Each of these situations are being reviewed for possible fines, but the rulings only cast further light on the case of Bucs wideout Mike Evans.

The league announced Monday that Evans had been suspended one game without pay for violating unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules during Sunday's 30-10 loss to New Orleans. The Pro Bowl wideout plans to appeal the ruling.

Evans was caught on camera tackling Saints rookie defensive back Marshon Lattimore to the turf during the third quarter, but the receiver -- to the dismay of the New Orleans crowd -- was allowed to stay in the game.

Instead, Evans will pay his punishment by missing Week 10, a striking contrast to his fellow combatants that is likely to come up during his appeal.