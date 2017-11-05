Three players ejected after Cardinals-49ers skirmish

A late hit ignited a late-game bout of fisticuffs in Sunday's Arizona Cardinals-San Francisco 49ers game.

Cardinals defensive tackle Frostee Rucker and linebacker Haason Reddick and 49ers running back Carlos Hyde were ejected for fighting following a midfield skirmish in the fourth quarter.

The inciting incident was a late hit from former Niners and current Cardinals safety Antoine Bethea on San Francisco quarterback C.J. Beathard. Bethea hit Beathard in the helmet after the QB slid down at the Arizona 46-yard line after a 10-yard run with under four minutes to go in the final frame. Bethea was penalized for unneccessary roughness, but not ejected.

In the ensuing hullabaloo, Rucker shoved Hyde down to the ground, and the running back, upon standing, attempted to punch the veteran lineman. Reddick was also involved.