Tom Brady to produce, act in Super Bowl LI road trip comedy with Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin

Tom Brady produced one hell of an NFL career before announcing his retirement this offseason. Now the legendary quarterback will focus on producing another form of entertainment.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB, who announced earlier this month that he was retiring from football, is slated to produce a "football-themed road trip movie" entitled 80 for Brady, The Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday. Brady will play a part in the film, alongside Hollywood heavyweights Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin. (Between the five of them, that's seven Super Bowl rings and five Academy Awards.)

Per THR, the film is based on a true story of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a trip to Super Bowl LI (New England's historic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons). Chaos ensues -- and that's before they get to the second half.

This won't be Brady's first foray into cinema. The future Hall of Famer counts Stuck on You, Entourage and Ted 2 among his acting credits. Brady is also an executive producer on two series: Religion of Sports and Man in the Arena, a Last Dance-esque ESPN docuseries on his career.

80 for Brady will be produced through the 44-year-old's production company, 199 Productions, with help from Endeavor Content.

Rumors have been flying since Brady's announcement that the QB is not really done with football. He said on his Sirius XM podcast he would "never say never" to the possibility of playing again, and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported on Feb. 13 that Tampa Bay is leaving the door for Brady to return in case he changes his mind.