Tom Brady talks down rumors with house up for sale

Published: Aug 12, 2019 at 01:01 AM
Kevin Patra

When the world caught wind that Tom Brady's home (or Gisele Bundchen's house, whichever way you'd prefer to look at it) hit the market for $39.5 million recently, dots were immediately connected.

With Brady's new contract making him a free agent in 2020 and the New England Patriots quarterback putting his Massachusetts home up for sale, many saw a link between the two, noting perhaps the GOAT was ready to retire.

Appearing on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show on Monday morning, Brady said to not read too much into putting his house on the market.

"I certainly hope not. You shouldn't read into anything," he said. "It takes a long time to sell a house. I don't know if you guys know, my house is little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn't fly off the shelves in a couple of weeks. I think I am at a point in my life where there are a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very busy professional life, I have a very busy personal life and any decision that is made has to consider everything.

"I am certainly at a place -- we have been at the same place for a long time and I love playing for the Patriots. I have such a great relationship with Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick and our team. We'll worry about that when that happens. This isn't the time to worry about it."

Brady reiterated his standard line that he hopes to play until 45 and deflected when asked about his desire to add a no-franchise-tag provision to his contract.

The 42-year-old Brady reiterated that his home going up for sale is not news given that he lives on a global scale.

"We have a great home in New York and we've spent time in California over the years," he said. "My son lives in New York. I have spent time in California. We have a home in Costa Rica we've gone to for 12 years. We have a home in Montana we've gone to. I think we just have been blessed to have our kids experience the world. My wife is from Brazil. We do a lot of travel. We built our home in California. We sold it. We built this one in Boston. We're just fortunate enough to have options and we'll decide when the time comes. I don't want to put any pressure on myself to have to decide, to determine things without having feelings and emotions of what that moment is like for me. Again, just fortunate to experience different parts of the world and we'll see when that time comes and we'll make the decision then."

The above paragraph was added as a reminder of how much more awesome Brady lives than the rest of us foolish peons.

