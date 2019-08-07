You can buy Tom Brady's mansion for just $40M

A Tom Brady-sized payday could land you a Tom Brady-style estate.
The Patriots' legend and wife Gisele Bündchen have listed their five-bedroom, five-bathroom Brookline, Mass. mansion for a crisp $39.5M, according to Sothebyâs.
Just look at this palace.
5 Bedrooms.â Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) August 6, 2019
7 Bathrooms.
3-Car Garage.
Wine Room.
Gym.
Spa.
Guest House.
Yoga Studio.
The Brookline home of Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen is on sale for $39,500,000.
The mortgage is $147,422 a month.
The next available tour is today at 3:30pm: https://t.co/tu7JcM3ZGr pic.twitter.com/aDFKPyLC0a
Not mentioned: The house also sits adjacent to The Country Club of Brookline's ninth tee. The next homeowner is a backyard away from a back nine that hosted three U.S. Opens and the 1999 Ryder Cup.
That's the good news. The bad news is that the mortgage will run you $147,422 a month.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Boston-area mansion was just listed for a cool $39.5 million https://t.co/Oh929eJpVI pic.twitter.com/RRQID4i7QYâ CNN Business (@CNNBusiness) August 6, 2019
According to the New York Post, Brady is considering a move to the New York suburbs. He's probably not looking to downsize from his mansion on the market.
