You can buy Tom Brady's mansion for just $40M

A Tom Brady-sized payday could land you a Tom Brady-style estate.

The Patriots' legend and wife Gisele Bündchen have listed their five-bedroom, five-bathroom Brookline, Mass. mansion for a crisp $39.5M, according to Sothebyâs.

Just look at this palace.

5 Bedrooms.



7 Bathrooms.



3-Car Garage.



Wine Room.



Gym.



Spa.



Guest House.



Yoga Studio.



The Brookline home of Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen is on sale for $39,500,000.



The mortgage is $147,422 a month.



The next available tour is today at 3:30pm: https://t.co/tu7JcM3ZGr pic.twitter.com/aDFKPyLC0a â Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) August 6, 2019

Not mentioned: The house also sits adjacent to The Country Club of Brookline's ninth tee. The next homeowner is a backyard away from a back nine that hosted three U.S. Opens and the 1999 Ryder Cup.

That's the good news. The bad news is that the mortgage will run you $147,422 a month.

According to the New York Post, Brady is considering a move to the New York suburbs. He's probably not looking to downsize from his mansion on the market.

