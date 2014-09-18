Tom Brady shares his post-college resume on #tbt

You probably knew. OK, you definitely knew. That's Football 101 at this point. But let's now step back in time and put ourselves in young Tom Brady's shoes as a 22-year-old kid coming out of Michigan in Y2K.
Brady wasn't regarded as can't-miss pro. Later, his status as the 199th pick served as a clear indicator that the NFL believed him to be a marginal prospect at best. Tom Brady needed to keep his options option.
Thomas E. Brady Jr. typed up a résumé.
Takeaways:
» If you've wondered how Brady became such an effective leader of men, you can now point to his attainment of "management skills" at Dudler & Sons Custom Home Building in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
» 3.3 GPA. Smart, but not too smart. This makes him relatable.
» There's definitely a Mr. Destiny-like alternate reality out there in which Brady is a 38-year-old junior sales broker at Merrill Lynch in Ann Arbor.
» By 1999, Brady was the captain of the Wolverines football team. Are we to believe he was actually clocking in as the "Assistant Clubhouse Manager" at the university golf course? Total front.
» You figure Brady sat in front of his bulky word processor and typed this up sometime in the spring of 2000. This happened less than two years later. Ferris Bueller was right.
The latest Around The League Podcast breaks down the latest on Adrian Peterson and continues the search for this year's "Team Of ATL."