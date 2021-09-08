Around the NFL

Tom Brady: Bucs TE O.J. Howard 'prepared to have a great season'

Published: Sep 08, 2021 at 08:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers returned all 22 starters from last year's Super Bowl team, aiming to be the first NFL club to repeat as Lombardi champs since 2003-2004.

Not only did the Bucs bring everyone back, but they also got a potential key piece on offense back from injury: tight end O.J. Howard.

The former first-round pick was relegated to four games last year before an Achilles injury wiped out his season. After Howard missed the postseason run, Tom Brady sees a rejuvenated TE heading into 2021.

"O.J. has worked really hard to put himself in the position he is in," Brady said Tuesday, per the team's official transcript. "I think he's prepared to have a great season. He has worked really hard through training camp, been available to the team -- [he's] a very hard worker and doing all the right things. [I'm] really happy to have him back out there."

Returning to join ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ and ﻿Cameron Brate﻿ in the TE room, Howard is part of a deep offensive group in Tampa. The former first-rounder was on pace to set career-highs last season before the injury struck. In less than four full games, Howard generated 11 catches for 146 yards and two TDs.

With Gronk getting into better form after Howard went down and Brate being a reliable red-zone target, it will be interesting to see how the Bucs integrate Howard into a loaded offense this season. There had been some trade rumors regarding the former first-rounder this offseason, but none came to fruition.

After missing the Bucs' Super Bowl win, Howard is looking forward to running out of the tunnel with his teammates Thursday night after his grueling recovery.

"It's going to feel great," he said. "It's a moment that I've always been playing in my head over and over again. To get back on the field, I'm just so excited. Not just for me to get back out there, but for us to have the fans back also. It's going to be a big moment so I'm just going to try and stay in it and enjoy it."

Having a talent like Howard as the fourth, fifth or sixth option in the offense underscores the depth the Bucs sport around Brady. The injury last year wiped out what looked like a promising season. A bounce-back for the former first-rounder who hasn't been able to stay healthy enough to live up to his draft status would be another significant add for the Super Bowl champs.

Related Content

news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim: 'My expectations are certainly to go to the playoffs and even further'

The Arizona Cardinals have been couched for the postseason the last five years, but GM Steve Keim is shooting a bit higher for 2021.
news

Josh Allen says Bills-Steelers games are like 'boxing matches': 'We know they're going to bring it'

The Buffalo Bills' quest to become a longstanding AFC powerhouse begins against an enduring conference stalwart, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Josh Allen knows the perennial contenders won't go down easy.
news

Myles Garrett aims to be LeBron James of Browns: 'I have to prove that I'm the playmaker at all levels'

After the Browns' upgrades on defense this offseason, star pass rusher Myles Garrett uses a Cleveland sports analogy that sets the bar high entering 2021. 
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 5 recap: Ambitious Cowboys confront bottom line in season finale

Dan Hanzus recaps the season finale of HBO's Hard Knocks, which chronicles the final roster of the 2021 Dallas Cowboys and the continuing ambition of owner Jerry Jones. 
news

Mac Jones not surprised he won starting job, plans to stay in touch with Cam Newton

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones said Tuesday he wasn't shocked by the outcome of the Patriots' QB competition, explaining he always approached his first season as if he was the quarterback atop the depth chart. 
news

RB Le'Veon Bell signing with Ravens practice squad

Le'Veon Bell is signing with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.
news

Saints release veteran RB Latavius Murray

The Saints released ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ on Tuesday, according to the league's transaction wire. 
news

Patriots Hall of Fame RB Sam 'Bam' Cunningham dies at 71

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, a member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame and a legendary college player at USC, has died at age 71.
news

Buccaneers add WR Chris Godwin (quad) to injury report

The Buccaneers listed WR Chris Godwin as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice due to a quad injury. Godwin wasn't on the injury report Monday.
news

Seahawks to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test prior to home games

Seattle announced on Tuesday its COVID-19 policy for all fans who plan to attend games inside of Lumen Field this season.
news

Bucs QB Tom Brady still upset with 'very pointless' jersey number changes

After years of playing the game with certain focuses in mind, Tom Brady recently expressed why the NFL's jersey number change rule still upsets him entering his 22nd season. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW