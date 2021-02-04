Chiefs defenders know sacking 43-year-old Tom Brady isn't easy

No one would mistake a 43-year-old ﻿Tom Brady﻿ for a mobile quarterback. The G.O.A.T. lopes in quicksand more than gallops away from defenders when he is flushed from the pocket.

Despite defenders knowing almost precisely where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will be after the snap, the savvy veteran remains one of the more difficult quarterbacks to sack.

During the 2020 season, Brady took just 21 sacks, eighth-fewest among QBs with at least 300 pass attempts, per Next Gen Stats. TB12 took one fewer sack than his much younger Super Bowl counterpart, ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿.

Chiefs defenders know that Brady might not run away from them in Super Bowl LV, but he's elusive in his own way. Namely, the veteran QB is adept at subtle shoulder shrugs that leave pass-rushers grasping air.

"Have you ever seen Tom Brady's shoulders when he's in the pocket? You've got to pull the film up for this one," Chiefs defensive end ﻿Frank Clark﻿ said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "His shoulders are crazy sometimes. Like, I don't know. Tom Brady is what, 43? I don't have anything against anybody of 43 years, or around that age.

"Man, to be able to move his shoulders like that, playing in the league for 20-, 30-something years, for him to be able to move his shoulders like that still, it's quite amazing. Me and (defensive tackle) Chris Jones talk about it all the time. I think Chris missed a sack because (Brady), like, shimmied his shoulders a certain kind of way. Chris, like, completely missed him."

Brady's ability to escape without scrambling keeps plays alive where less subtle QBs will be slammed to the surface.

Clark went so far as to compare Brady's sack-avoiding ability to one of the best escape artists in the game: ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿.

"I think Deshaun Watson's the best," Clark said. "You watch Tom Brady sometimes in that pocket. You can't really tell the difference."