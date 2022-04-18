Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to face off against Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in 'The Match'

This installment of The Match will be Brady's third go-around, and unlike his sparkling football resume, Brady remains winless on the links. He'll have to overcome the sting of defeat from his last round of televised golf, in which he and PGA Tour legend Phil Mickelson fell to Rodgers and PGA Tour star Bryson DeChambeau. Instead of receiving the assistance of pro golfers, it will be an all-NFL affair, as the seasoned duo of Brady and Rodgers will welcome two newcomers in the Chiefs' Mahomes and the Bills' Allen.

Brady and Rodgers have a documented history that extends beyond exhibition golf matches. The two headline a pair of the NFC's top contenders in Tampa Bay and Green Bay, and they squared off in a thrilling NFC Championship Game in the 2020 postseason in which Brady emerged victorious on his way to his seventh career Super Bowl triumph -- a ring secured in a win over Mahomes' Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.