Around the NFL

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to face off against Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in 'The Match'

Published: Apr 18, 2022 at 02:09 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Tom Brady retired at 44 years old and needed just 40 days to realize he wasn't ready to hang it up. He's not about to let some young whippersnappers push him around on the football field -- or the golf course.

Brady and fellow esteemed NFL veteran Aaron Rodgers will team up to attempt to prove old school is superior to new school when they face off against the faces of the next quarterbacking generation, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, in the match play showdown known as The Match at 6:30 p.m. ET on June 1 at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Brady announced the heavyweight, two-on-two title bout via Twitter on Monday:

This installment of The Match will be Brady's third go-around, and unlike his sparkling football resume, Brady remains winless on the links. He'll have to overcome the sting of defeat from his last round of televised golf, in which he and PGA Tour legend Phil Mickelson fell to Rodgers and PGA Tour star Bryson DeChambeau. Instead of receiving the assistance of pro golfers, it will be an all-NFL affair, as the seasoned duo of Brady and Rodgers will welcome two newcomers in the Chiefs' Mahomes and the Bills' Allen.

Brady and Rodgers have a documented history that extends beyond exhibition golf matches. The two headline a pair of the NFC's top contenders in Tampa Bay and Green Bay, and they squared off in a thrilling NFC Championship Game in the 2020 postseason in which Brady emerged victorious on his way to his seventh career Super Bowl triumph -- a ring secured in a win over Mahomes' Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Instead of fighting for bragging rights, Brady and Rodgers will be working together to maintain their claim on old-guard supremacy over Mahomes and Allen, the two AFC superstars who most recently dueled in a legendary AFC Divisional Round contest in the 2021 postseason. Frame it as you'd like: AFC vs. NFC, or establishment vs. revolution. The June 1 showdown won't factor into any football fortunes, but it will promise to provide plenty of entertainment that could stoke the rivalries months before the four put on their helmets and pads.

Related Content

news

Marcus Mariota on potential of Falcons drafting a quarterback: 'I'll give as much advice and knowledge as I can'

After seven NFL seasons with two clubs, Marcus Mariota has a realistic approach and knows full well that he's joined a Falcons franchise in flux that could very well draft a quarterback. If that happens, Mariota is prepared for whatever role that brings and whether he's listed as QB1 or QB2 on the depth chart.

news

Despite initial 'shock' of losing Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes knows Chiefs have 'got to keep rolling'

Losing Tyreek Hill was a stunning turn of events for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, but one he realizes is simply the business of the game.

news

Stephon Gilmore explains decision to sign with Colts: 'It just felt right in my heart'

Veteran CB Stephon Gilmore explains why he chose to sign with the Colts, but maintains there is still work to be done should he become Indy's missing piece on defense.

news

Malcolm Butler on return to Patriots: 'One thing I learned is you never burn your bridges'

After signing with the Patriots this offseason, CB Malcolm Butler still doesn't have anything to say about the past after his infamous benching in Super Bowl LII.

news

Colin Kaepernick willing to play backup QB in NFL: 'I just need that opportunity to walk through the door'

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick said he's willing to take on a backup QB role in the NFL in order get an opportunity to return to the league.

news

Browns signing CB Denzel Ward to five-year, $100.5M extension

The Cleveland Browns agreed to terms with cornerback Denzel Ward on a five-year, $100.5 million deal. Ward was selected fourth overall by the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 18

Liberty QB Malik Willis will be visiting the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jets WR Denzel Mims getting 'bigger, leaner' ahead of pivotal Year 3

Denzel Mims' trainer, Chad Marr, said the goal this offseason was for the Jets receiver to add lean muscle after a disappointing second season.

news

Jaguars OC Press Taylor boasts about 'versatility' Christian Kirk, Evan Engram bring to offense

Jacksonville spent big in free agency to upgrade the weapons around Trevor Lawrence. Jags offensive coordinator Press Taylor is particularly excited about the additions of Christian Kirk and Evan Engram.

news

Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell plans to 'go crazy' in his second season

Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell says he expects to "go crazy" in his second season after amassing 544 total yards and six touchdowns during his rookie campaign.

news

Thirteen NFL teams begin voluntary offseason workouts Monday

The Ravens, Panthers, Cowboys, Packers, Colts, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Patriots, Jets, Steelers, Titans and Commanders all kick off their offseason programs Monday.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW