Todd Gurley wants to stop 'trying to do too much'

Kudos to Gurley for being a team player, but sticking to the game plan may have been the problem for him and the Rams; he had to do too much because no one else was helping. Saddled with a B-list of skill players on the outside, Jeff Fisher's offense won't fool anyone this season with its reliance on the run. But as the Niners demonstrated on Monday, if you can frustrate and stop Gurley, then it's easy to force Keenum and company into long third downs and unwanted passing situations.