Tuesday, Jun 09, 2020 09:01 AM

Todd Gurley passed his physical with Falcons Monday

Kevin Patra

The formality is now complete: Todd Gurley finally took his physical in Atlanta.

After travel restrictions delayed the process, Gurley passed his physical in ATL on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the situation. ESPN first reported the news.

Gurley agreed to terms with the Falcons more than two months ago, but the NFL stopped player physicals and closed club facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With many cities finally starting to open up, Gurley's wait to take his physical to make the deal official ended.

The Rams cut Gurley in part due to lingering questions about his knee, which curtailed his 2018 season. The 25-year-old hasn't looked the same on the field since, and L.A. throttled down his usage last season.

Despite the injury history, Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff offered zero concerns that Gurley would pass his physical. Monday's medical appointment was more of a formality than a worrisome event for the team.

With the medical checkup in the rearview, Gurley will now turn his attention toward the upcoming season and proving the doubts that surfaced in L.A. about his knee were overblown. With workhorse duties up for grabs in Atlanta, if Gurley stays healthy, he could be in for a bounce-back campaign.

