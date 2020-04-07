Around the NFL

Falcons 'very comfortable' with Todd Gurley's health

Published: Apr 07, 2020 at 07:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Todd Gurley's physical isn't yet done, but his new employers aren't concerned about it.

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff spoke with local reporters via conference call Tuesday, and the new backfield addition was among the first topics to be discussed.

Gurley's biggest concern, of course, is his knee. The running back has a documented history of knee injuries and some have wondered whether it contributed to a lesser workload in his final season and a half in Los Angeles. Without teams' ability to examine players under the eye of their doctors, Gurley has yet to undergo a physical, a significant hold-up in officially signing the running back. Dimitroff said Tuesday the team isn't too worried about Gurley's knee.

"We looked closely at it," Dimitroff explained, via team reporter Will McFadden. "We have language (in) our contracts that will protect us and the player."

Such protection is likely centered around the player's health, though Dimitroff added the team isn't "looking at it that way" and feels "very comfortable with it."

Atlanta agreed to terms with Gurley the day after he was released by the Rams, but because of the current restrictions the NFL is facing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the team has yet to officially sign the running back, instead announcing it has agreed to terms with Gurley Monday.

Atlanta isn't finished at running back, according to Dimitroff, who said Tuesday he continues to look at additional options as the Falconsare still a big "mix-up" team at the position and believe in a steady rotation, again per McFadden. Such a mix-up could include adding another back via the draft, which will take place later this month.

Speaking of the draft, with all 32 teams required to draft remotely later this month, Dimitroff said that hasn't affected his club's preparedness.

"If we had to draft from the back of a shed, we would be ready for it," he said, [via 92.9 The Game's Mike Conti](https://twitter.com/MikeConti929/status/1247572635950645248 target=).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

WR Ted Ginn announces retirement after 14 NFL seasons

Speedy wide receiver and kick returner Ted Ginn announced his retirement on Friday's edition of NFL Total Access on NFL Network.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: 'There's nothing new to update' regarding Aaron Rodgers

With training camp only a couple weeks away, the latest update emanating out of Green Bay regarding Aaron Rodgers is that there is no update. 
news

Richard Sherman pleads not guilty to five misdemeanors, states he's 'deeply remorseful for my actions'

Richard Sherman, a 10-season NFL veteran, was charged with five misdemeanors by the King County (Wash.) Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Friday, and the free-agent cornerback also released a statement expressing his remorse for the incident earlier this week.
news

Roundup: Raiders RB coach Kirby Wilson retiring; Dolphins sign WR Isaiah Ford

Kirby Wilson has spent the vast majority of the last quarter century coaching in the NFL. His time in the pro game has reached its conclusion. The Raiders RBs coach is retiring from coaching, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Christion Abercrombie to serve as Titans coaching intern after recovering from life-threatening brain injury

Christion Abercrombie, who sustained a life-threatening head injury while playing football for Tennessee State three years ago, will serve as a strength and conditioning intern for the Titans during training camp as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship.
news

Thirteen teams above 85 percent threshold for player vaccinations

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that 13 teams have crossed the 85% threshold for player vaccinations. On the negative side, two teams remain below a 50% vaccination rate.
news

Kenyan Drake: Raiders offense is 'going to space' in 2021

Kenyan Drake has been making the media rounds during the sleepy portion of the offseason, harping to anyone who will listen that he expects the Raiders offense to fly this season. On paper, you can understand his optimism. The dual-threat RB pairs well with workhorse Josh Jacobs.
news

Saints DT David Onyemata suspended six games for violation of PED policy

The New Orleans Saints will miss starting defensive tackle ﻿David Onyemata﻿ to open the season. Onyemata has been suspended six games for violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. 
news

Jets DE Carl Lawson: 'You can't judge somebody based off of sacks'

Jets DE Carl Lawson explains the intricacies of being a disruptor on the edge, which doesn't always mean sack totals always tell their story. 
news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman released, now facing four misdemeanors 

Richard Sherman, a free-agent cornerback and 10-year NFL veteran, has been released from King County (Wash.) Correctional Facility following a King County judge's order of his release without bail Thursday.
news

Tom Brady led Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV win on completely torn MCL

At one time thought to be just a "clean-up" procedure on his knee, Tom Brady actually had surgery to repair a fully torn MCL that he played with through the Buccaneers' Super Bowl season. 
news

Taylor Moton, Panthers agree to terms on four-year, $71.25M extension ahead of deadline

Taylor Moton won't play the 2021 season on the franchise tag after all. The Panthers right tackle has agreed to terms on a multi-year deal with the organization, Carolina announced. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW