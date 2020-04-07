Falcons 'very comfortable' with Todd Gurley's health

Gurley's biggest concern, of course, is his knee. The running back has a documented history of knee injuries and some have wondered whether it contributed to a lesser workload in his final season and a half in Los Angeles. Without teams' ability to examine players under the eye of their doctors, Gurley has yet to undergo a physical, a significant hold-up in officially signing the running back. Dimitroff said Tuesday the team isn't too worried about Gurley's knee.