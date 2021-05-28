To further equality, NFL must be transparent in Eugene Chung case

"I've never heard of that happening in the workplace, personally, but if that were to happen in a workplace where I happen to be, I would No. 1 engage with senior leaders around the topic immediately," she said. "I would also engage human resources into doing an investigation to understand how those comments materialized and figure out what would be the repercussions of using language like that in the workplace."

The league has said it will look into the matter, and NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said Wednesday that he has talked with Chung, and that the allegation was brought up at that day's virtual meeting between owners. "When you hear it, it just tells us how much work we still have to do, how much education that's still needed for all of us," Vincent said. Chief administrative officer Dasha Smith said: "It's obviously disturbing, it's not at all in line with our values and what we stand for here at the NFL, and we are absolutely looking into the matter and we will address it appropriately."

But the next step could get tricky for the NFL. If the remark was made during an interview for a head-coaching position, it's possible an owner was present. And if an owner were present, will the league disclose as much? There is reason to question it. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has asserted owners and league officials will be held to a higher standard under the personal conduct policy. But high-profile incidents involving owners aren't always handled by the league in a transparent manner.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft had misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution charges dropped against him last year after a state appeals court ruled the footage of him from a police-installed video camera inside a South Florida spa had been obtained using unconstitutional methods and would be inadmissible at trial. The league began looking into the situation some two years ago, and we have yet to hear whether discipline was imposed on the powerful owner; a league official did not respond when asked if the Kraft case had concluded.

Jets owner Woody Johnson reportedly made racist and sexist remarks to employees while serving as the U.S. ambassador to the U.K., and a report by the State Department's Office of Inspector General last year stated that Johnson "sometimes made inappropriate or insensitive comments on topics generally considered Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO)-sensitive, such as religion, sex, or color." For his part, Johnson disputed the findings, according to the OIG report, which included this statement by him: "If I have unintentionally offended anyone in the execution of my duties, I deeply regret that, but I do not accept that I have treated employees with disrespect or discriminated in any way." Per the management response included in the report, Johnson underwent training and encouraged his staff to also undergo training. (The OIG recommended further review, but the State Department leadership declined.) The league never confirmed if it was investigating the incident and any subsequent discipline has not been made public.

The Washington Football Team has been hit with dozens of accusations of sexual harassment, with some implicating owner Daniel Snyder, but roughly a year later, there still has been no conclusion to the league's investigation. The WFT inquiry is "ongoing," according to the league spokesperson.

All of this begs the question of whether there will be full disclosure in the Chung case. Transparency equals credibility, but is the league committed to transparency here? So far, it has not publicly said so. Failure to pull back the curtain will only feed the belief that the league has a double standard when it comes to its business, that it is quick to disclose information when investigating a player, but slow to do the same when it comes to owners.

Will the league do the right thing in this situation? Here's hoping so, because failing to act appropriately is a slap in the face of not only Chung and other minorities, but also the workplace policies it speaks so strongly about. Even if an owner wasn't in the room when the comment was made, owners are ultimately accountable for the culture within their teams.

"We can't pit people against each other if we're going to be high-functioning, high-performing organizations," Shaw said, speaking in general about best workplace practices. "We've got to figure out how to bring people together."