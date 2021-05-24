NFL to review alleged comments made to Eugene Chung in interview

The NFL is looking into alleged discriminatory comments made by a team official to former Philadelphia Eagles assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung during an recent job interview.

"We will review the matter," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement. "That comment is completely inappropriate and contrary to league values and workplace policies. The NFL and its clubs are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all personnel in a manner that is consistent with our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."

Chung, who is Asian-American, said last week that, when interviewing recently with an NFL team, he was told he was "not the right minority."

"It was said to me, 'Well, you're really not a minority,'" Chung said, according to The Boston Globe. "I was like, 'Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority.'"

The Fritz Pollard Alliance called on the NFL on Monday to review the alleged comments made to Chung, who did not identify the team that conducted the interview.

"Alleged comments made to Eugene Chung by an NFL team during a recent interview should be investigated by the NFL," the organization said in a statement obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "If the comments regarding his status as a Korean American are true, it is further evidence that despite good faith changes to diversity-related policies, the NFL's actual hiring practices are still riddled with discrimination."

Chung, 51, played in the NFL for eight years as an offensive lineman. Drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots in 1992, he also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.