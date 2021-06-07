Around the NFL

Greg Olsen's son, TJ, provides update following heart transplant: 'Thank you for thinking of me'

Published: Jun 07, 2021 at 08:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

TJ Olsen, the 8-year-old son of former NFL tight end Greg Olsen, provided an update Monday following a heart transplant surgery.

"Hey everybody," TJ said in a video posted to social media. "Thank you for thinking of me. Thank you for praying with me."

On Friday, Greg Olsen, who played 14 NFL seasons before retiring, announced that his son was matched for a heart transplant and underwent the procedure.

TJ was born with a congenital heart defect in 2012. He'd undergone three open-heart surgeries and lived with a modified heart for the past eight years. Olsen announced last month that the modified heart was "reaching its end," and TJ would likely need a transplant.

Following surgery, TJ is now on the road to recovery.

The entire NFL family continues to root for TJ and the Olsen Family. Go get it, TJ!

