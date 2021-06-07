Greg Olsen's son, TJ, provides update following heart transplant: 'Thank you for thinking of me'

"Hey everybody," TJ said in a video posted to social media. "Thank you for thinking of me. Thank you for praying with me."

On Friday, Greg Olsen, who played 14 NFL seasons before retiring, announced that his son was matched for a heart transplant and underwent the procedure.

TJ was born with a congenital heart defect in 2012. He'd undergone three open-heart surgeries and lived with a modified heart for the past eight years. Olsen announced last month that the modified heart was "reaching its end," and TJ would likely need a transplant.

Following surgery, TJ is now on the road to recovery.