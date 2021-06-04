Retired TE Greg Olsen's son, TJ, to receive heart transplant

TJ Olsen, the 8-year-old son of former NFL tight end ﻿Greg Olsen﻿, is set to receive a heart transplant.

Olsen tweeted Friday morning that his son matched with a donor.

"Day 8- Today is a day of mixed emotions," Olsen wrote. "A day we have prayed for has arrived. We were alerted last night that there was a donor match for TJ to receive his heart transplant. Walking our little boy, with tears of hope and fear in our eyes, was one of the toughest moments of our lives.

"We ask for everyone's prayers for TJ and his amazing team of doctors and nurses. TJ has a long road ahead of him but today is a huge step forward.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the outpouring of support through this entire journey. The Olsen Family"

TJ, Olsen's youngest son, was born with a congenital heart defect in 2012. He's undergone three open-heart surgeries and lived with a modified vascular organ for the past eight years.