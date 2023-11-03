Titans WR Treylon Burks has full movement in extremities after being immobilized, carted off Thursday night

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks had full movement in all his extremities after he was immobilized and carted off the field late in Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Burks was alert, moving and was not transported to a hospital as he remained in the training room after the game. He later walked out of the locker room under his own power.

Burks went airborne attempting to come down with a Will Levis pass on fourth-and-4 with 2:06 to play and hit the back of his head on the turf when he landed. Per the broadcast, Burks had full movement in all his extremities and was seen giving a thumbs up to the crowd.

Medical personnel removed Burks' facemask from his helmet prior to him being strapped onto a board and then carted off.