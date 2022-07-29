Around the NFL

Titans WR Robert Woods (ACL): 'My biggest objective is being ready for Week 1'

Published: Jul 29, 2022 at 07:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Following a November ACL tear, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods avoided the Physically Unable to Perform list to open training camp and hasn't needed to wear a brace on the repaired knee.

While he's not yet 100 percent, Woods said Thursday he's aiming to be on the field when the Titans open the season against the New York Giants.

"My biggest objective is being ready for Week 1," Woods said, via Ben Arthur of The Tennessean. "If coach asks me to go out there (in the preseason), I'll be ready to go. But really, it's just being ready for Week 1."

Woods is unlikely to participate in the preseason, but he's been able to work on timing and develop a rapport with quarterback Ryan Tannehill while learning a new offense.

"It's more so just go and push it," Woods said of trusting his left knee. "It's strong enough. It's repaired. It's healed. It's more so about actually just doing it. So my mentality going out here and practicing is push it and go. You almost want to like push it to the limit and see what you can do and that's what I'm trying to do."

The Titans acquired Woods in a March trade with Los Angeles. The perennially underrated receiver projects as Tennessee's No. 1 target if healthy to open the season. Thus far, Woods is on track to be ready and should provide Tannehill a veteran who can get open in myriad ways as the Titans revamped their receiver corps this offseason.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more aboutNFL+.

Related Content

news

Commanders' Ron Rivera expects Chase Young (ACL) to miss 'a little bit of time' to open 2022 season

Commanders edge rusher Chase Young started training camp on the PUP list following an ACL tear in November. Coach Ron Rivera doesn't expect the former Defensive Rookie of the Year to be ready to open the 2022 season.

news

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen feared to have suffered season-ending knee injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury at Thursday's training camp practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'I plan for this to be the golden year'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates his 29th birthday Friday and already has designs on making it his best year yet.

news

Matt Ryan pushing the tempo in Colts practices: 'You can't waste any time'

The praise out of Indianapolis for the new quarterback has been effusive all offseason, and the Colts are getting a firsthand look at how Matt Ryan can take their team to the next level.

news

Former Lions safety William White dies at 56 after battle with ALS

William White, an NFL veteran of 11 seasons who played with the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons, has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the Lions announced Thursday night.

news

Cardinals remove 'independent study' clause from Kyler Murray's contract

The Arizona Cardinals have eliminated the mandatory "independent study" clause in quarterback Kyler Murray's contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday evening.

news

Original Raider, five-time AFL all-star Wayne Hawkins dies at 84

A member of the original 1960 Raiders team and a five-time AFL all-star, Wayne Hawkins has died at the age of 84, the team announced.

news

Wide receiver DK Metcalf, Seahawks agree to terms on three-year, $72 million extension

DK Metcalf and the Seahawks have agreed to terms on a three-year, $72 million extension with $58.2 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reporter Thursday, per a source.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on potential new contract: 'We're having a mutual conversation'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson spoke to the media Thursday on the ongoing contract discussions between the team and its star QB, and both said a deal is still being worked out, but they're motivated to get it done.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance ready to lead his team in first full year as the starter

With Trey Lance entering his first training camp as the full-time starter, the 22-year-old quarterback talked with the media about the adjustment to the starting role and his continued friendship with his teammate Jimmy Garoppolo.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (ACL) says he will miss Week 1

Dallas wideout Michael Gallup told reporters Thursday it was "not a reasonable possibility" he would be ready for the Cowboys' season opener at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offered up no timeline on a target date for a return.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW