Titans WR Robert Woods (ACL): 'My biggest objective is being ready for Week 1'

Following a November ACL tear, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods avoided the Physically Unable to Perform list to open training camp and hasn't needed to wear a brace on the repaired knee.

While he's not yet 100 percent, Woods said Thursday he's aiming to be on the field when the Titans open the season against the New York Giants.

"My biggest objective is being ready for Week 1," Woods said, via Ben Arthur of The Tennessean. "If coach asks me to go out there (in the preseason), I'll be ready to go. But really, it's just being ready for Week 1."

Woods is unlikely to participate in the preseason, but he's been able to work on timing and develop a rapport with quarterback Ryan Tannehill while learning a new offense.

"It's more so just go and push it," Woods said of trusting his left knee. "It's strong enough. It's repaired. It's healed. It's more so about actually just doing it. So my mentality going out here and practicing is push it and go. You almost want to like push it to the limit and see what you can do and that's what I'm trying to do."