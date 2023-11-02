Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins (toe) active vs. Steelers on Thursday night 

DeAndre Hopkins will have a chance to follow up on his best game as a Tennessee Titan.

Hopkins is officially active for the Titans' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Hopkins was questionable coming in with a toe injury, but he'll be on the field and aiming for an encore of his three-touchdown showing in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Hopkins hadn't scored a touchdown for the Titans this year – his first with the team – until Sunday, when he and rookie quarterback Will Levis showcased an instant connection. Hopkins caught three of Levis' four touchdown passes and Levis will also return to the starting lineup for Tennessee.

In seven games this season, Hopkins has recorded 31 receptions, 504 yards receiving and the aforementioned three TDs -- which are team bests in each category.