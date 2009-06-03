Titans would be wise to have some patience with QB Young

In Collins, the Titans have a savvy veteran with lots of experience. That proved to be invaluable as he guided the team to a league-best 13-3 record last year. With the Titans boasting the seventh-best rushing attack and the second-ranked scoring defense in the league, Collins simply had to make a handful of plays in the passing game to keep defenses from crowding the line of scrimmage. The 14-year veteran completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 2,676 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions for an 80.2 rating.