Game Picks

Titans will take control of AFC South with win over Texans

Published: Oct 21, 2011 at 05:54 AM

Albert Breer went 10-3 with his predictions in Week 6 and is now 58-33 for the season. How will he fare in Week 7? His picks are below, with home teams listed second:

Carolina has the dubious distinction of being a "strong" 1-5. That progress pays dividends this week, catching the Redskins in the middle of a quarterback change.

It's hard to know what to make of either team at this point. So go against the Seahawks, going West to East for a 1 p.m. ET start.

A big game for both teams, the Lions coming off a devastating loss, and the Falcons trying to keep pace in the NFC South. Give me Stafford and Johnson against the Atlanta defense.

In the equivalent of a "conference game" in the Andrew Luck sweepstakes, the Miami brass did the coaches no favors by scheduling "Gator Day" for Tim Tebow's return to Florida.

I'm a believer that the Jets will get it together down the line. But at this point, I don't know that their offense will be capable of much against that Chargers defense.

Raheem Morris told me that last week's win over New Orleans, coming off a blowout loss in San Francisco, revealed his players' toughness. They show it again overseas.

Surprise, surprise, the Titans take control of the AFC South, with Chris Johnson finally finding his stride against the banged up Texans.

Pittsburgh's back atop the league's defensive rankings. The validity of that will be put to the test … next week against New England.

I don't like Carson Palmer facing Romeo Crennel in his debut, but the Raiders should be able to survive against a suddenly feisty Chiefs group.

St. Louis may be 0-6, but the Rams did show some fight against the Packers after falling behind early. They'll battle again this week, but it won't stop them from falling to 0-7.

Christian Ponder isn't ready for a defense like Green Bay's, so the Autumn of Aaron continues as the Packers move to 7-0.

This was supposed to be Peyton Manning's homecoming, and the Colts' chance to hit the Saints back for what happened in Super Bowl XLIV. Neither of those things are happening Sunday.

Baltimore's coming off a bye, and the trappings of playing in primetime prevent any kind of trap from catching the Ravens here.

