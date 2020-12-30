Around the NFL

Titans to honor Nashville, first responders following Christmas Day bombing

Dec 30, 2020
The Titans will conclude their regular season in Houston. But they'll have their city on their hearts and helmets.

The players will wear "615 Strong" decals Sunday against the Texans, in honor of Nashville and first responders following last week's Christmas Day bombing that reportedly injured eight people and damaged dozens of buildings.

The team announced it will also be joining player-led efforts by contributing to the "Nashville Neighbors" fund, which is supporting impacted residents and businesses.

Tennessee (10-5) is looking to clinch a playoff berth and potentially host a playoff game. It would accomplish both with a win over the Texans, or a Colts loss to the Jaguars.

