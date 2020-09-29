NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Titans-Steelers game still set to be played as planned

Published: Sep 29, 2020 at 04:08 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Despite the news of new positive COVID-19 tests among players and personnel in the Tennessee Titans organization, the NFL still plans for the team to play its Week 4 game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The league is evaluating the situation and will adjust if needed as more information is gathered, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Titans coaches have told players if they have to go without any in-person work until Saturday, they'll have a walkthrough then and host the Steelers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday as scheduled, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Garafolo added a few players are already talking about ways to get some work done on their own during the week while the team facility is closed due to the positive COVID-19 tests.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 clubs Tuesday re-emphasizing the importance of following the league's and players' association's joint protocols, including distancing inside team facilities, wearing proper facial coverings and related protective personal equipment, maintaining cleanliness of facilities, carefully regulating behavior and contacts outside of the club facility, and immediately reporting any symptoms a player or personnel member may have, as well as family members with whom players or personnel members have close contact.

Goodell also urged clubs to "revisit the steps they have taken to minimize the number of close contacts, particularly while traveling and within position groups, and should review their procedures for bringing in new players for tryouts and possible signing."

"Each of us has a special responsiblity to keep others safe and healthy," Goodell wrote. "What each of us does affects not only ourselves and our immediate families, but many others on our own club and on other clubs."

The league will share with clubs any additional information they receive as they continue to monitor developments. For now, though, the games are on schedule to continue Sunday.

Related Content

news

Texans call off workout with former All-Pro safety Earl Thomas

Earl Thomas' free agency continues. The Texans sent home the former All-Pro safety prior to his scheduled workout without a deal in place and nothing imminent between the two sides, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
news

Denver Broncos to start QB Brett Rypien vs. New York Jets on Thursday

The Broncos' quarterback carousel is turning once again. Denver is expected to start ﻿Brett Rypien﻿ at quarterback in Thursday's game against the Jets, James Palmer reports.
news

Former Seahawks WR Jermaine Kearse retires after eight NFL seasons

Jermaine Kearse is calling it a career. The veteran wide receiver, who was involved in some of the Seahawks' most memorable plays from the last decade, announced his retirement with an Instagram post Tuesday.
news

Falcons OC Dirk Koetter defends aggressive strategy in latest collapse: 'There was still too much time'

Just one week after melting down in epic, historic fashion, the Falcons blew a 16-point lead with a little over 10 minutes remaining Sunday against the Bears. Atlanta OC Dirk Koetter attempted to explain his staff's thinking amid their latest collapse.
news

Titans, Vikings suspend in-person activities after multiple Titans players, personnel test positive for COVID-19

Tennessee confirmed in a statement that "several tests have come back positive" and that "out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely."
news

Tuesday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has a very small fracture in his ankle that won't require surgery but is expected to keep him out at least a couple weeks. The Eagles placed him on injured reserve Tuesday.
news

Mahomes, Reid applaud stifling defense in Chiefs' win over Ravens

Some expected a shootout at M&T Bank Stadium. What they instead received was a reaffirmation of the Chiefs as the defending Super Bowl champions, thanks in large part to their defense.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson turns in career-worst passing performance in clash vs. Chiefs

At times, Lamar Jackson has resembled something of a superhero on the football field. His latest clash against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, however, ended with him being unable to save the day.
news

Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (foot) expected to miss at least a month

Bolts cornerback Chris Harris suffered a foot injury in Sunday's loss to the Panthers and is expected to miss at least a month and potentially six weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night. 
news

What we learned from Chiefs' 34-20 win over Ravens

Patrick Mahomes had a stellar Monday night as he and the Chiefs improved to 3-0 and sent the Ravens and Lamar Jackson to their first loss of the season.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes fastest QB to 10K yards

Patrick Mahomes surpassed 10,000 career yards passing faster than anyone before him, doing so in his 34th game. The previous mark was established by Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, who surpassed the milestone in 36 games. 
