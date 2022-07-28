Titans rookie WR Treylon Burks 'a lot healthier' after asthma, conditioning concerns

Tennessee Titans first-round wide receiver Treylon Burks participated in the start of training camp after being limited during organized team activities and held out of minicamp in part due to asthma issues.

"I feel a lot different, and I feel a lot healthier," Burks said Wednesday, via the team's website. "It just makes me feel good that I can come out here and play a role, and be a part of this team."

Burks passed the Titans' conditioning test and participated in Wednesday's practice without issue. After dealing with asthma and conditioning concerns, Burks said he lost five to six pounds while working out and taking better care of his body during the NFL's break. The rookie said the conditioning he's done lately has helped with his asthma.

"Putting myself in situations where I knew my asthma would flare up and just be able to push through it," Burks said. "Honestly, I just (need to) keep conditioning where I don't feel it no more, making sure I am taking my inhaler before practice, after practice, just staying on top of everything."

Burks noted he could have done more to manage his health situation earlier this offseason.

"I would say yes," Burks said. "That's just being accountable, and I should have taken a better attack on that. Now that I am I can tell a big difference."