Titans, Patriots had all negative tests in Thursday's round of COVID-19 testing

Negative is a positive in the COVID world.

The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots both returned all negative COVID-19 tests during Thursday's round of testing, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

It's big news, especially for Tennessee, which has had a string of players test positive over the past two weeks. In all, 12 players and nine personnel in Tennessee have tested positive. Having zero from Thursday is a good sign that potentially there is a pause in the outbreak.

The NFL announced Thursday that the Titans' Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills would be moved to Tuesday night. The league also pushed the Denver Broncos-New England Patriots tilt originally scheduled for Sunday to Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

A day of no positive tests means that plan can take another step forward.

Neither team is out of the woods yet, however. The Titans had a two-day period earlier in the week with no positives before more popped up. If more Tennessee players test positive in the coming days, the NFL might have to adjust again.