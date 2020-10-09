NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Titans, Patriots had all negative tests in Thursday's round of COVID-19 testing

Published: Oct 09, 2020 at 08:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Negative is a positive in the COVID world.

The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots both returned all negative COVID-19 tests during Thursday's round of testing, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

It's big news, especially for Tennessee, which has had a string of players test positive over the past two weeks. In all, 12 players and nine personnel in Tennessee have tested positive. Having zero from Thursday is a good sign that potentially there is a pause in the outbreak.

The NFL announced Thursday that the Titans' Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills would be moved to Tuesday night. The league also pushed the Denver Broncos-New England Patriots tilt originally scheduled for Sunday to Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

A day of no positive tests means that plan can take another step forward.

Neither team is out of the woods yet, however. The Titans had a two-day period earlier in the week with no positives before more popped up. If more Tennessee players test positive in the coming days, the NFL might have to adjust again.

The Patriots have had three players test positive, the most recent being star corner Stephon Gilmore on Wednesday. The good news is there has been no massive outbreak in New England at this point like we saw in Tennessee. The Pats will continue to work virtually despite the negative test results as a precaution.

In addition to negative tests in New England and Tennessee, the Kansas City Chiefs also had no new positive tests Thursday, per Pelissero.

Friday brought good news on the COVID-19 front. The hope is that trend continues into the weekend, and the Week 5 schedule can be played as currently planned.

Related Content

news

Bills won't practice Friday after Week 5 schedule change

The Buffalo Bills won't practice Friday after having their game against the Tennessee Titans moved to Tuesday night. The canceled practice comes after the NFL tweaked the schedule as it continues to deal with a string of positive COVID-19 test results out of Tennessee. 
news

Matt Nagy on Bears getting to 4-1 by beating Bucs: 'We find ways to win and it's not always pretty'

It wasn't a picture-perfect game from Matt Nagy's team. The Chicago Bears coach will freely admit that fact. But anytime you can beat Tom Brady in primetime, you don't look a gift horse in the mouth. 
news

Buccaneers, Tom Brady's comeback hopes end in confusing fashion vs. Bears

Down one with 1:13 remaining in regulation, the Buccaneers needed ﻿Tom Brady﻿ to be the "Comeback Kid" to close the game with a victory. What came next was an ending filled with confusion rather than celebration.
news

What we learned from Bears' victory over Buccaneers on 'TNF'

It was the Bears defense that owned the night, stopping any Tom Brady histrionics on a final drive as Chicago defeated Tampa Bay, 20-19, on Thursday night. 
news

NFL announces schedule changes for upcoming Broncos-Patriots, Bills-Titans games

Two scheduling changes for Week 5 -- and a potential one for Week 6 -- were announced by the NFL on Thursday due to COVID-19 cases affecting multiple NFL teams.
news

Michael F. Florio's Week 5 fantasy football sleepers

A favorable matchup against the Jets makes Kenyan Drake a must-start while a big-time return in San Francisco is set to shake up some lineups. Michael F. Florio breaks down sleepers heading into Week 5.
news

Week 5 inactives: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears

The official inactive players for tonight's "Thursday Night Football" game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears.
news

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith considering shutting it down for season with neck injury

Bad news for the Dallas Cowboys. Star left tackle Tyron Smith is considering shutting down for the season with a neck injury, Mike Garafolo and Jane Slater reported.
news

Chargers name Justin Herbert their starting quarterback going forward

Anthony Lynn finally admitted what the world saw: ﻿Justin Herbert﻿'s time is now. The Chargers head coach announced Thursday that Herbert will be the team's starting quarterback moving forward.
news

Lamar Jackson (illness/knee) misses back-to-back practices for first time in career

For the first time in his career Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed back-to-back practices due to an illness and knee injury.
news

Jason Garrett focused on coaching Giants, not on facing Cowboys for first time 

Now the Giants offensive coordinator after over a decade in Dallas, Jason Garrett said his focus is on preparing his new team to face his old flame on Sunday, not on any personal emotion involved. 
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL