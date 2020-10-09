Titans, Patriots had all negative tests in Thursday's round of COVID-19 testing

Negative is a positive in the COVID world.
The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots both returned all negative COVID-19 tests during Thursday's round of testing, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
It's big news, especially for Tennessee, which has had a string of players test positive over the past two weeks. In all, 12 players and nine personnel in Tennessee have tested positive. Having zero from Thursday is a good sign that potentially there is a pause in the outbreak.
The NFL announced Thursday that the Titans' Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills would be moved to Tuesday night. The league also pushed the Denver Broncos-New England Patriots tilt originally scheduled for Sunday to Monday at 5 p.m. ET.
A day of no positive tests means that plan can take another step forward.
Neither team is out of the woods yet, however. The Titans had a two-day period earlier in the week with no positives before more popped up. If more Tennessee players test positive in the coming days, the NFL might have to adjust again.
The Patriots have had three players test positive, the most recent being star corner Stephon Gilmore on Wednesday. The good news is there has been no massive outbreak in New England at this point like we saw in Tennessee. The Pats will continue to work virtually despite the negative test results as a precaution.
In addition to negative tests in New England and Tennessee, the Kansas City Chiefs also had no new positive tests Thursday, per Pelissero.
Friday brought good news on the COVID-19 front. The hope is that trend continues into the weekend, and the Week 5 schedule can be played as currently planned.