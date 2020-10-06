NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Titans have zero positive COVID-19 tests for second straight day

Published: Oct 06, 2020 at 09:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Tennessee Titans continue to trend in a positive direction one week after a COVID-19 outbreak shut down the team's facility.

For the second straight day, COVID-19 testing returned zero positive results, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. With Tuesday's results, there is potential Tennessee's facility -- which has been closed since Sept. 29 -- could reopen Wednesday.

On Monday, the NFL sent out adjusted protocols with an emphasis on enhanced safety measures, including video monitoring to ensure all policies are being followed at team facilities, and on diligence in wearing protective personal equipment. The league and its players' association also made a trip to Nashville to review the team's COVID-19 outbreak last week, which forced the NFL to postpone the Titans' game with the Pittsburgh Steelers and move each team's bye up to Week 4.

In the same Monday memo, the league for the first time threatened forfeiture of games if a team is unable to play due to a COVID-19 outbreak caused by failing to follow protocol. Tennessee is scheduled to host Buffalo on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Ryan Fitzpatrick will start for Dolphins vs. 49ers

Brian Flores has checked the tape, and he's sticking with what he knows for Week 5. A day after telling reporters he would "presume" ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ would be the Dolphins' starter this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers, Flores' staff made it official. 
news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan introduces himself to NFL with 3-touchdown outburst

Packers tight end ﻿Robert Tonyan﻿ has been in the NFL since 2017, but Monday night was his official introduction to the football world.
news

Chiefs, Patriots conclude very 'different' week on Monday night

After positive COVID-19 tests from Patriots QB Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu, the Chiefs-Patriots game scheduled for Sunday was postponed until Monday. "It's different, but we're expecting different this year," K.C. coach Andy Reid said of preparations. 
news

Falcons WR Julio Jones re-aggravates hamstring injury, ruled out vs. Packers

After being considered questionable entering "Monday Night Football," Julio Jones did not return for the second half after aggravating his previous hamstring injury.
news

What we learned from Chiefs, Packers wins on Monday 

The Kansas City Chiefs improved to 4-0 with a defeat of the New England Patriots that ended an arduous week for both. 
news

Week 4 Monday night inactives: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs; Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers

The official inactive players for Monday night's games between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers
news

NFL stresses new COVID-19 protocols in memo; violations causing schedule adjustments could result in forfeiture of games

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo to all 32 teams Monday detailing new COVID-19 protocols, stressing that "compliance is mandatory."
news

Texans fire Bill O'Brien as general manager, head coach

The Bill O'Brien era has ended in Houston. Following an 0-4 start, the Texans have fired general manager and head coach Bill O'Brien, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Brian Flores: 'I would presume' Ryan Fitzpatrick will be Dolphins' starter in Week 5

Ryan Fitzpatrick could not get the Dolphins a win against the Seahawks on Sunday. Coach Brian Flores had to answer questions on whether or not it was time for rookie Tua Tagovailoa to start.
news

Darren Waller, Derek Carr among Raiders players fined for violations of NFL COVID-19 protocols

A number of Las Vegas Raiders players, including TE Darren Waller, QB Derek Carr and TE Jason Witten were fined Monday for violations of the league's COVID-19 protocols and procedures during a charity event last week in Nevada.
news

Stephen Jones: Cowboys have no plans of making drastic coaching changes after 1-3 start

Despite the 1-3 start, the underachieving Cowboys aren't planning to shake up the coaching staff yet. Dallas EVP Stephen Jones said the team isn't planning to make any drastic changes following Sunday's 49-38 loss to the Browns.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL