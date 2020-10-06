Titans have zero positive COVID-19 tests for second straight day

The Tennessee Titans continue to trend in a positive direction one week after a COVID-19 outbreak shut down the team's facility.

For the second straight day, COVID-19 testing returned zero positive results, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. With Tuesday's results, there is potential Tennessee's facility -- which has been closed since Sept. 29 -- could reopen Wednesday.

On Monday, the NFL sent out adjusted protocols with an emphasis on enhanced safety measures, including video monitoring to ensure all policies are being followed at team facilities, and on diligence in wearing protective personal equipment. The league and its players' association also made a trip to Nashville to review the team's COVID-19 outbreak last week, which forced the NFL to postpone the Titans' game with the Pittsburgh Steelers and move each team's bye up to Week 4.