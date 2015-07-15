Around the NFL

Titans on wrong end of Marcus Mariota standoff

Published: Jul 15, 2015 at 02:40 AM

As we inch closer to training camp, the Titans have yet to sign No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota to a contract. They are not hiding the reasoning either: They would like offset language in his contract. Mariota would not.

Here's the team's interim president and CEO Steve Underwood speaking on Tuesday:

"We've always had offset language in our player contracts. It's nothing new," Underwood said, via ESPN.com. "I think it is important where a high first-round draft pick is concerned, because it's the precedent. Everything that we do is precedential for the next round of contracts.

"So keeping the offset in place is something we want to be able to do going forward. And the minute you back away from the contract principle then you no longer are able to assert it going forward."

Before we get into why this sounds ridiculous, you should check out NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport's breakdown of what exactly offset language means.

In a nutshell (from Rapoport): "If there is offset language, it allows the team to save money when releasing a player. Let's say a first-rounder is due $2 million in his fourth year. If he's released, and then agrees to a $2 million deal with a new team, the original team is completely off the hook. He receives $2 million from his new club, and the team that drafted him washes its hands of the situation. If there is no offset language, the discarded player receives the guaranteed money from his original team and the full salary from his new team. The original team can't merely allow the new team to pay the remaining guaranteed money as part of the new deal."

So no double-dipping, right?

Our question to the Titans is, why do they care in this scenario? This is a quarterback drafted No. 2 overall and precedent can -- and should -- be thrown out the window. Is it necessarily precedent to announce that Mariota will start from Day 1 despite the fact that they apparently coveted Zach Mettenberger and lauded his work ethic all offseason?

It's understandable that the Titans want to maintain a crisp legal format to the bones of their contracts, but franchise quarterbacks have always played by different rules. Cam Newton has no offset language and neither does Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III or Blake Bortles, according to league records. Precedents can work both ways. An agent won't care what the Titans do, he'll care what any team has gotten in that slot and at that position before.

If it all seems trivial, it is. As many have already echoed, no one will still be Tennessee's front office or coaching staff if the Titans have to get rid of Mariota before the end of his contract anyway. Failing franchise quarterbacks often bring a top-to-bottom bleaching and force owners to start all over again.

The problem is, the Titans have now planted their heels in so deep they might not want to look weak and cave. It might be too late to take the obvious -- and easy -- way out.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Greg Hardy's reduced suspension, and the guys debate which players are at 'The Crossroads.'

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers coach Matt LaFleur: David Bakhtiari sitting out of OTAs with goal of returning for training camp

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari remains sidelined as he rehabs from a knee operation. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Tuesday that the team is hopeful Bakhtiari is back on the field for training camp.

news

Bucs signing former Bears DT Akiem Hicks to one-year deal

The Buccaneers are signing former Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Charges against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy dismissed

The Arapahoe County (Colo.) District Attorney's office on Tuesday filed a motion to dismiss second-degree criminal tampering charges with a domestic violence enhancer against Jeudy, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and James Palmer reported Tuesday.

news

Chiefs impressed with rookie DE George Karlaftis' energy at OTAs: 'He goes 100 miles an hour'

The Kansas City Chiefs are so far excited with the energy brought by rookie pass rusher George Karlaftis at OTAs.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 31

The Houston Texans are signing veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Aaron Donald 'at peace' with potential retirement, but wants to recapture feeling of winning Super Bowl

Rams DT Aaron Donald remains unsure if he will play in 2022 after winning Super Bowl LVI, but is leaving the door open for a return

news

Vikings WR Adam Thielen feels 'rejuvenated' as he enters his 10th season in Minnesota

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen's 2021 season was hindered by an ankle injury that first popped up in a Week 13 game and eventually required season-ending surgery. Now healed up, the veteran said he's been itching to get back on the field.

news

NFL community mourns loss of Jeff Gladney

NFL teams and players mourn the loss of Jeff Gladney, who was tragically killed in a car accident on Monday morning.

news

Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney dies in car accident at age 25

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney died in a car accident early Monday morning in the downtown Dallas area. He was 25 years old.

news

NFL community salutes fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

The NFL community remembers and honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields has 'plenty of confidence' in WR corps to 'get the job done'

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is entering a pivotal second season of development and is confident in the weapons around him despite a lack of big-name wide receivers.

news

DE Jadeveon Clowney on chasing the Super Bowl in return to Browns: 'I feel like we've got a shot'

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is excited for the familiarity that comes from returning to a team, and he believes Cleveland has a shot at a championship after it improved on both sides of the ball.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW