 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Titans OC Nick Holz sees RBs Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears as 'interchangeable': 'We see it 1A, 1B'

Published: Apr 11, 2024 at 09:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Titans inked Tony Pollard to a contract this offseason, pairing the former Dallas Cowboys running back with second-year jitterbug Tyjae Spears.

Tennessee's new offensive coordinator Nick Holz agrees with the assessment that the duo is interchangeable, giving Tennessee an added layer of deception.

"Everyone keeps saying interchangeable, and we see it that way," he said Wednesday. "We don't want any tendencies when those guys are in there. So, we think they both can have a skill set as pass catchers, skill set running the gap schemes and all the different zone schemes we are going to have. So, that's where it is really most exciting as we go, you are not going to say 'when this back is in these are the plays, and when this back is in those are the plays.' They can really function on all three downs, and really, there are not any scheme limitations."

Related Links

Pollard's single season as the lead-back in Dallas didn't pan out as expected, with the explosive plays dwindling and his yards-per-carry average plummeting to a career-low 4.0. While the back showed he can carry the load, his performance suffered, earning a career-low 2.92 yards after contact per carry, and his 22.8% breakaway rate was the lowest in his career, per Pro Football Focus.

Spears, meanwhile, played second-fiddle to Derrick Henry last season, generating 453 yards on 100 carries over 17 games. His best asset was his ability in the passing game, where he generated 385 yards on 52 catches. Down the stretch of the season, Spears came on strong, showing promise he could handle a bigger load.

A backfield of Pollard and Spears lacks size, but both can be dual-threat weapons that can keep defenses off balance. Their interchangeability should be advantageous to new head coach Brian Callahan and Holz.

"We see it 1A, 1B, and they're both just gonna play a ton, get a lot of carries and let 'em roll," Holz said.

Fantasy football managers might not love the shared backfield, but it makes sense, given each back's size and talent. Keeping them fresh should allow each to be more explosive, and the fact that neither tips the offense's hand when they're on the field is an added bonus.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Montez Sweat vows to turn around Bears' fortunes vs. Packers: 'I'm not losing to Green Bay this year'

Bears pass rusher Montez Sweat said he plans to turn the tide in what has been a lopsided rivalry against the Green Bay Packers in recent years.
news

Browns rework contract to keep star RB Nick Chubb in Cleveland for 2024 season

Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a reworked deal to lower his base salary of $11.75 million with the chance to earn it back via incentives, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers initially thought his career was over after Achilles tear 

Speaking on the "I Can Fly" podcast this week, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted that he feared that his Achilles injury would have ended his career.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith on his outlook for 2024 season: 'I got everything to prove'

Nevermind that Geno Smith is the anointed starter for the Seahawks, the two-time Pro Bowler is intent on establishing himself yet again in what he views as a never-ending bout for respect.
news

Titans HC Brian Callahan on Will Levis learning new offense, becoming leader: 'He's got a lot on his plate'

Second-year quarterback Will Levis has been handed the reins as the Titans starting quarterback and is tasked with all the responsibilities that go with that spot, along with learning a brand-new system.
news

Arrest warrant issued for Chiefs' Rashee Rice in connection with multi-car crash

The Dallas Police Department on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice "in regard to a serious bodily injury crash" that took place on March 30 on a Dallas highway. 
news

NFL expands uniform policy to allow third alternate helmet design

Two years after alternate helmets designs were approved to return to the NFL, the league has further expanded its uniform policy to allow for a third helmet to be added to the teams' uniform closets.
news

Former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs arrested following incident at Starbucks

Former Baltimore Ravens star defender Terrell Suggs was arrested on Tuesday in Scottsdale, Arizona, on charges of threatening and intimidating, and disorderly conduct with a weapon stemming from a March 10 incident outside of a local Starbucks, according to police records.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Top QB prospects Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels to visit Commanders next week

LSU quarterback and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels will start next week by taking an April 15 trip to see the Commanders, while North Carolina passer Drake Maye will follow Daniels with a visit to Washington on April 16-17, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.