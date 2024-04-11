Titans OC Nick Holz sees RBs Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears as 'interchangeable': 'We see it 1A, 1B'

"Everyone keeps saying interchangeable, and we see it that way," he said Wednesday. "We don't want any tendencies when those guys are in there. So, we think they both can have a skill set as pass catchers, skill set running the gap schemes and all the different zone schemes we are going to have. So, that's where it is really most exciting as we go, you are not going to say 'when this back is in these are the plays, and when this back is in those are the plays.' They can really function on all three downs, and really, there are not any scheme limitations."