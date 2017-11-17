Titans' Lewan on loss: I don't like measuring sticks

"I don't really like to talk about measuring sticks even if we won," he said, via the team's official website. "I don't like dealing with measuring sticks or this or that or the other thing. It is a loss. I hate to lose. Last year it was the thing we wanted to be in the position we are now. Now we got a divisional opponent next week. Guys need to get healthy, and we have an extra couple days to get healthy which is great. Go in and get yourself a W. Like I said before, I think we are going to see these guys again and when we do, hopefully we will be ready and get a different result."