Titans-Jaguars kicks off Week 16: TNF fantasy preview

Published: Dec 18, 2014 at 03:40 AM

It's hard to imagine that your fantasy team is in such bad shape that you have to start someone from tonight's Thursday Night Football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars. So we're going to attack this preview from a Thursday Night Challenge angle. Remember that this game is exclusively on NFL Network so make sure to tune in at game time!

The name of the game is TNF Challenge and here's how it works. You'll have to pick one player from either team who you believe will score the most fantasy points at each of the following positions: one quarterback, one running back, either a wide receiver or tight end and one kicker. Plus you determine what you believe the final score is going to be for both teams and you must determine how many combined points you believe will be scored in the fourth quarter.

I'm going with a final score of Titans 17, Jaguars 20. I think three points will be scored in the fourth quarter--a game-winning field goal by Jacksonville.

Here is my TNF Challenge fantasy lineup:

Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy editor at NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @m_franciscovich.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

