Around the NFL

Titans informed review of outbreak has concluded; fine possible

Published: Oct 19, 2020 at 04:25 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Tennessee Titans will avoid any major discipline beyond a hit to the organization's pocketbook following the joint review of the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak.

The NFL and NFLPA notified the club they have completed their review of Tennessee's outbreak, and while the Titans may face a fine, they won't be subject to forfeits, lost draft picks or discipline for any individual, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The joint review found instances of failure to comply with requirements to wear masks, as well as insufficient clear communication regarding workouts outside the facility, per Pelissero. That lack of clear communication led to multiple unauthorized workouts while the Titans' facility was closed at the beginning of the outbreak. Those findings will serve as the basis for any potential league discipline, which would likely amount to fines, Pelissero reported.

Among the violations found were players and staff congregating in hallways without masks, Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the review.

To Tennessee's credit, the organization was fully cooperative with the review, providing documents and video, and helping facilitate interviews, Pelissero added.

Like most every franchise, the Titans dedicated significant time, energy and resources to update their facility and procedures to fall in line with COVID-19 protocols first introduced in the offseason, and have since made additional changes to the facility, likely providing the league and players' union reason for encouragement going forward. A final disciplinary decision still awaits Tennessee, but the findings of the joint review have been presented to the team and is officially closed, per Pelissero.

Tennessee was forced to reschedule its Week 4 game against Pittsburgh to a later date and saw another of its games delayed until Tuesday in Week 5, but has managed to remain undefeated through six weeks.

Related Content

news

Week 6 Monday inactives: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills; Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

The official inactive players for tonight's games between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, followed by the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.
news

Matt Nagy not satisfied with Bears' 5-1 start: 'We're not playing well offensively'

The Bears are good at getting off the field, but they just aren't good enough with the ball in their hands. Matt Nagy isn't pleased with the state of his offense despite Chicago's hot start in the standings.
news

Miles Sanders out this week for Eagles; Zach Ertz expected to miss a few weeks

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is out for this week with a knee injury while tight end Zach Ertz's ankle injury is expected to have him sidelined for a few weeks.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

The Bills are reconfiguring their defensive line ahead of Monday's game against the Chiefs. Starting DE Trent Murphy and DT Harrison Phillips are inactive. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday.
news

Panthers working remotely following unconfirmed positive COVID-19 tests

The Carolina Panthers are working remotely after an unconfirmed positive COVID-19 test.
news

Stefanski: Hurt Baker Mayfield 'was cleared', 'fought his butt off' for teammates

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Baker Mayfield was cleared to play or he wouldn't have been out there. He fought and played his butt off for his teammates, he added.
news

Titans LT Taylor Lewan out for season with torn ACL

The Titans look primed to make another deep playoff run. But they're going to have to do it without one of their better players. Left tackle ﻿Taylor Lewan﻿ confirmed via Twitter that he suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's overtime win over the Texans.
news

Cam Newton on 2-3 Patriots' struggles: 'I don't point fingers. I point thumbs'

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is not pointing fingers when it comes to their 2-3 struggles.
news

Ron Rivera on two-point try: 'The only way to learn how to win is to play to win'

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera decided to go for the two-point conversion instead of the game-tying extra point. He said playing to win is part of his philosophy. 
news

Kyle Shanahan 'impressed' with 49ers' win over Rams after getting 'embarrassed' last week

San Francisco's play vs. Miami portended a potential prime-time mess Sunday. Instead, Kyle Shanahan's team squelched the Rams for a 24-16 victory. 
news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: If I keep throwing INTs, 'I won't finish the season'

In order to turn things around in Minnesota, quarterback ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿, who threw three INTs for the second time this season in a 40-23 loss to the previously winless Falcons, knows he must quit turning the ball over. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL