Titans informed review of outbreak has concluded; fine possible

The Tennessee Titans will avoid any major discipline beyond a hit to the organization's pocketbook following the joint review of the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak.

The NFL and NFLPA notified the club they have completed their review of Tennessee's outbreak, and while the Titans may face a fine, they won't be subject to forfeits, lost draft picks or discipline for any individual, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The joint review found instances of failure to comply with requirements to wear masks, as well as insufficient clear communication regarding workouts outside the facility, per Pelissero. That lack of clear communication led to multiple unauthorized workouts while the Titans' facility was closed at the beginning of the outbreak. Those findings will serve as the basis for any potential league discipline, which would likely amount to fines, Pelissero reported.

Among the violations found were players and staff congregating in hallways without masks, Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the review.

To Tennessee's credit, the organization was fully cooperative with the review, providing documents and video, and helping facilitate interviews, Pelissero added.

Like most every franchise, the Titans dedicated significant time, energy and resources to update their facility and procedures to fall in line with COVID-19 protocols first introduced in the offseason, and have since made additional changes to the facility, likely providing the league and players' union reason for encouragement going forward. A final disciplinary decision still awaits Tennessee, but the findings of the joint review have been presented to the team and is officially closed, per Pelissero.