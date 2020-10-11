NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Titans hold practice Sunday; follow extra precautions 

Published: Oct 11, 2020 at 06:41 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

For the first time since Sept. 25, the Tennessee Titans held a "real practice" on Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday afternoon.

The team received clearance from the league and extra precautions, which included masks on players, were taken, Pelissero reported.

On Saturday, the Titans held a walkthrough, but as aforementioned, this was the team's first true practice in roughly three weeks. The practice comes ahead of the team's Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, which is still on, Pelissero added.

The news came following a Sunday morning statement from the team in which it announced it was temporarily closing its facility after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The coach who tested positive for the novel coronavirus was isolated, Pelissero reported.

Tennessee will host the Bills on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET in a game that had been previously rescheduled.

The walkthrough Saturday and the practice on Sunday come after a COVID-19 outbreak among players and coaches.

Tennessee closed its facility on Sept. 29 after multiple players tested positive following a Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings. After more Titans players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list throughout the week, the NFL moved Tennessee's Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to Week 7.

The NFL and NFLPA are currently looking into unauthorized workouts involving Titans players amid their shutdown, Pelissero reported.

Along with the return to practice, Tennessee had other positive news on Sunday as defensive lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley﻿ were activated off the team's reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday, Pelissero reported.

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott carted off after suffering apparent lower leg injury vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was carted off the field after getting injured in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
news

49ers bench Jimmy Garoppolo for C.J. Beathard vs. Dolphins

﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s return to the field was short lived. The 49ers benched their starting quarterback after a disastrous first half against the Dolphins in which he threw two interceptions as the team fell behind, 30-7. 
news

NFL Week 5: What we learned from Sunday's games

The Ravens' defense was mighty in a lopsided win over the Bengals, Deshaun Watson and the Texans got their first win, the Steelers are 4-0 for the first time in a long time and the Raiders upset the Super Bowl champs. 
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas ruled out of 'MNF' vs. Chargers for disciplinary reasons

The Saints will again play without perhaps their best player in ﻿Michael Thomas﻿. The team ruled out its All-Pro wide receiver for disciplinary reasons ahead of Monday Night Football against the Chargers, Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

NFL announces multiple schedule changes, moves Broncos-Patriots to Week 6

The NFL is reshuffling its schedule following Sunday's announcement that the Denver Broncos-New England Patriots game, scheduled for Monday night, was being postponed after another Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Washington QB Alex Smith takes first snaps since 2018, sacked six times in loss

Alex Smith added another defining chapter to his comeback story. Washington's 36-year-old QB took the field against the Rams on Sunday in the second quarter in relief of an injured Kyle Allen. Smith had not appeared in a game since suffering a gruesome leg injury in 2018.
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 5 games

Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones was ruled out against the Jets with a biceps injury. Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
news

Denver Broncos-New England Patriots postponed after latest positive COVID-19 test

The NFL has postponed Monday's Week 5 game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos in the wake of the latest positive COVID-19 test, the league announced.
news

Titans close their facility after coach tests positive for COVID-19

Tennessee has temporarily shut down its team facility. The Titans announced in a statement Sunday that they have closed their facility temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. 
news

Patriots' facility shut down again due to positive COVID-19 test

The NFL is shutting down the New England Patriots' training facility again due to a player testing positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Injury roundup: Falcons' Julio Jones (hamstring) inactive vs. Panthers

The Falcons will be without their top wideout Sunday against Carolina. Wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) will be inactive versus the Panthers, Tom Pelissero reports. Jones was considered a game-time decision. 
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL