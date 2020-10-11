Titans hold practice Sunday; follow extra precautions 

For the first time since Sept. 25, the Tennessee Titans held a "real practice" on Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday afternoon.

The team received clearance from the league and extra precautions, which included masks on players, were taken, Pelissero reported.

On Saturday, the Titans held a walkthrough, but as aforementioned, this was the team's first true practice in roughly three weeks. The practice comes ahead of the team's Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, which is still on, Pelissero added.

The news came following a Sunday morning statement from the team in which it announced it was temporarily closing its facility after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The coach who tested positive for the novel coronavirus was isolated, Pelissero reported.

Tennessee will host the Bills on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET in a game that had been previously rescheduled.

The walkthrough Saturday and the practice on Sunday come after a COVID-19 outbreak among players and coaches.

Tennessee closed its facility on Sept. 29 after multiple players tested positive following a Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings. After more Titans players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list throughout the week, the NFL moved Tennessee's Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to Week 7.

The NFL and NFLPA are currently looking into unauthorized workouts involving Titans players amid their shutdown, Pelissero reported.