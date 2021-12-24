Around the NFL

Titans HC Mike Vrabel on A.J. Brown's resounding return: 'A.J.'s fantastic. We expect those things from A.J.'

Published: Dec 24, 2021 at 01:25 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

A.J. Brown made his return on Thursday night in Nashville and it was an emphatic one.

Back in action for the Tennessee Titans for the first time since Week 11, Brown lifted the Titans offense and ignited a comeback as Tennessee bested the San Francisco 49ers, 20-17, on Thursday Night Football.

Sidelined by a chest injury, Brown was activated off injured reserve Thursday ahead of the game and posted a career-high 11 catches on a career-high 16 targets for 145 yards and a touchdown.

"A.J.'s fantastic," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel stated simply. "We expect those things from A.J."

Indeed, the sensational has come consistently for Brown. Thursday was the wide receiver's 11th career game with 100 yards receiving and a touchdown. Only the Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (13) and the Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams (12) have more such games since Brown introduced himself to the NFL in 2019, per NFL Research.

On Thursday, a stagnant Titans offense was trailing 10-0 at halftime before Brown keyed a comeback that has Tennessee an Indianapolis Colts loss away from clinching the AFC South.

"It's huge," Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill said of what Brown's return did for his confidence. "A.J. is a heckuva player. I have so much fun throwing the ball to him. He finds a way to get open, he's big, he's physical. He's great with the ball in his hands and he makes plays on the ball. He's everything you look for in a wide receiver and I have a ton of confidence throwing him the football. No doubt it was great to have him back."

It was a resounding return for the former Pro Bowler, who was elated just to be back on the field following roughly a month away.

"It was tough for me just watching," Brown said. "This is what I love to do. I really feel like this is my purpose of living, so it was tough."

During his postgame news conference, Brown admitted it was a tough road back to the field and plenty of hard work was had. Perhaps symbolically, Brown's big night didn't come right out of the gates.

The Titans were dominated in the first half, but still trailed by just a 10-0 deficit as the 49ers couldn't cash in their dominance.

In the opening half, the Titans had only 55 yards of offense, with Brown notching 24 of those yards off five receptions and seven targets. Everything changed for the Titans in the second half, though.

"Our motto at halftime was just make a play," said Brown, who had six catches for 121 yards and a TD in the second half. "And then make another one, and then make another one. That's what it came down to, making plays. Just do your job and let the chips fall where they may."

The plays piled up for Brown.

Tennessee marched 55 yards for a field goal on the opening drive of the latter half with Brown hauling in the two biggest plays -- receptions of 18 and 13 yards for third-down conversions. Brown was extraordinary on third down, hauling in eight third-down grabs.

"That's the money down. That's the money down," he said. "You gotta convert and keep these drives going. This is a tough league and that was a tough defense. They welcomed me back. Very physical, especially in the first half."

Following a second interception of the game by Jimmy Garoppolo on the ensuing drive, the Titans got the ball back and tied the game on a D'Onta Foreman touchdown run.

Then Brown took the spotlight.

First, he hauled in a huge 42-yard deep ball to convert on third-and-23 on the final play of the third quarter. Three plays later, Brown had a 12-yard grab on third-and-10 and then capped it off with a beautiful 18-yard go-ahead touchdown catch.

Ultimately, a clutch Randy Bullock field goal won it for the Titans, but without Brown's return and stellar contributions, it's difficult to imagine Tennessee prevailing on the final 2021 installment of Thursday Night Football.

Tennessee's offense has been listless as of late. Much of that is credited to the loss of running back Derrick Henry. However, the running game by committee has largely fared well.

From Week 11 when Brown departed through Week 15, the Titans were 1-3 and averaged just 14.8 points per game after an 8-2 start with 27.8 per game.

"We understand how important he is to our football team," Vrabel said. "Love him as a person. Glad to have him back."

On Thursday, Brown returned and did so in exemplary form. He was the spark that ignited the Titans' offense and eventually caught fire and took over the game.

"They kept saying welcome back in the middle of the game and keep going, keep going, keep carrying us, keep carrying us," Brown said when asked what his teammates were telling him upon his return. "I was just grateful to be back out there playing the game that I love."

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Titans' win over 49ers on Thursday night

Having looked overmatched through the first 30 minutes, the Titans, led by Ryan Tannehill and A.J. Brown, came roaring back in the second half and came away with a dramatic 20-17 win over the 49ers. 
news

Cowboys clinch first playoff berth since 2018 following 49ers' loss to Titans

The Dallas Cowboys clinched their first playoff berth in three years Thursday, thanks to the Tennessee Titans' victory over the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Week 16 Thursday night inactives: San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans

The official inactives for the San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Buccaneers place RB Leonard Fournette, LB Lavonte David on injured reserve

﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ is officially done for the rest of the regular season.

The Buccaneers on Thursday placed their starting running back, as well as linebacker ﻿Lavonte David﻿, on IR. The two will miss at least three games but will be eligible to return for the start of the playoffs.
news

Rams designate RB Cam Akers to return from injured reserve five months after Achilles injury

The Los Angeles Rams' offense could be getting a boost for a possible playoff run. Running back Cam Akers was designated to return from IR on Thursday.
news

Titans activate WR A.J. Brown (chest) from injured reserve ahead of 'TNF' vs. 49ers

Tennessee is welcoming back a key target for ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿. The Titans are activating WR A.J. Brown from IR with the intent of playing him Thursday night against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolfe report.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 23

The Cleveland Browns placed another key starter on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, as center ﻿JC Tretter﻿ announced he has tested positive. He joins more than a dozen teammates on the COVID list. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Vikings place Dalvin Cook on reserve/COVID-19 list; RB out vs. Rams

Minnesota will be without its Pro Bowl back in Week 16. The Vikings placed star running back ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
news

Saints preparing to start rookie QB Ian Book vs. Dolphins; Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian on COVID list

The Saints are down to their third-string quarterback as they prepare for Monday night's game against the Dolphins. New Orleans is placing ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ and ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving rookie Ian Book in line to start Week 16, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Colts HC Frank Reich not concerned with RB Jonathan Taylor's heavy workload

It was just over a month ago that Colts HC Frank Reich publicly stated he had no issue with Jonathan Taylor's workload, and in fact, after a 27-touch outing in Week 10, Reich said then he'd like to see it increase. He certainly got his wish.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of 2021 NFL season

Check out the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW