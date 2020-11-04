Around the NFL

Titans GM on Vic Beasley: 'Not every decision that we make works out'

Published: Nov 04, 2020 at 12:48 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Four seasons after he led the NFL in sacks, ﻿Vic Beasley﻿ is parting ways with his employer in the middle of the season with the main reason proving simple: It just didn't work out.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson was asked about Beasley's fit with the Titans and in-season release, and he too was blunt.

"I just think that not every decision that we make works out," Robinson said, via The Tennessean's Erik Bacharach. "We spent a lot of time working with him, trying to get him going. At the end of the day, we thought it was best for us to go in a different direction."

Beasley's time with Tennessee started strangely, with the defensive end refusing to show up for preliminary COVID-19 testing at the start of training camp and staying away for an unexcused absence total of 10 days, enough to rack up $500,000 in fines. His absences didn't seem to fit the mold of a free agent who had signed for a little under $10 million on what could have amounted to a prove-it deal after he fizzled out of Atlanta. Instead, Beasley delayed his arrival and never amounted to much of a factor for the contending Titans.

Beasley wasn't a consistent presence on Tennessee's defense, never playing more than 35 snaps in a game -- that total was his highest, and came in his final outing last week -- and only recording a total of three tackles in 2020. It's part of a trend that has seen Beasley's production decrease in each season since his All-Pro campaign of 2016, per Pro Football Focus defensive grades, with a small boost in 2019 helping him earn the deal with Tennessee in the spring. That boost didn't last, with Beasley registering a 51.3 overall defensive grade, his second worst of his career.

Tennessee hedged against this disappointing outcome by signing ﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿ just before the start of the season, which has worked out much better for the Titans than the Beasley addition. When asked whether he was disappointed over Beasley's addition not working out, coach Mike Vrabel said he was disappointed by losing.

At 5-2, that hasn't happened very often. The Titans are on to Chicago with Beasley in their rearview mirror.

Related Content

news

NFL upholds two-game suspension for Bears WR Javon Wims 

Javon Wims lost his appeal and will miss two games after the NFL upheld his suspension on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Falcons DE Takk McKinley lashes out over unfulfilled desire to be traded

﻿Takk McKinley was on the trade block in the last week before the deadline, but didn't get dealt. He's now making it clear he wanted out -- and still wants out, even if he can't be traded now.
news

49ers close facility for the day following a positive COVID-19 test

The San Francisco 49ers closed their facility after a positive COVID-19 test. For now Thursday night's game against the Packers remains as scheduled.
news

Packers, Cardinals receive no additional positive COVID-19 tests

The Green Bay Packers had no new positive COVID-19 tests from Tuesday's round of testing and Thursday night's game vs. the San Francisco 49ers is on track to be played as scheduled, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Aaron Rodgers accepts challenge of potentially playing without top 3 RBs

The Green bay Packers could be without their top 3 running backs Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers. Aaron Rodgers said he's up to the challenge.
news

Bears release veteran WR Ted Ginn Jr. 

The Chicago Bears released wideout Ted Ginn, Jr., Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bruce Arians on Alvin Kamara: 'I coached Marshall Faulk, and this guy's scarier'

﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ represents the NFL's greatest matchup nightmare for defensive coaches. Ahead of Sunday night's showdown between Tampa Bay and New Orleans, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians knows his staff will have sleepless nights.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook among Players of the Week

Monster showings from Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes secured them NFL weekly accolades. 
news

Niners rookie WR Brandon Aiyuk modeling his game after Packers' Davante Adams

After missing Week 1 due to a hamstring injury, Brandon Aiyuk has progressively become more involved in the 49ers offense and is coming off back-to-back big games. 
news

Joe Douglas says Gase is part of solution, Darnold is 'quarterback for the future' for winless Jets

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas said coach Adam Gase is part of the solution and Sam Darnold is the future though the team has not won a game so far this season.
news

Titans releasing OLB Vic Beasley on Wednesday

The Titans announced Tuesday they will be releasing former All-Pro linebacker Vic Beasley on Wednesday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL