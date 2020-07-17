Around the NFL

Titans GM 'may or may not have' spoken with Clowney recently

Kevin Patra

Any other year, Jadeveon Clowney likely already has a job.

2020 is not like any other year, and thus the edge defender continues to sit unsigned.

A top-five free agent in Around The NFL's original Top 101 FAs list heading into March, Clowney remains without a deal in large part due to medical checkups being prohibited by the NFL.

The one team that seems most publicly interested in signing Clowney has been the Tennessee Titans.

General manager Jon Robinson joined ESPN on Thursday but was mum on whether he'd spoken to Clowney's reps in recent weeks.

"We may or may not have had conversations," Robinson said, via 247Sports. "I'll leave it at that.

"We're constantly exploring the players that are on the market, players that can come in here and help our football team while also trying to -- especially in today's world with the pandemic and the uncertainty that looms for the 2021 season and 2022 with salary cap -- trying to exercise some internal discipline that way, yet also trying to do everything we can to make sure we put a team out there that has a chance to make a run at this thing."

The Titans have been linked to Clowney due to the potential need for another edge rusher and his relationship with coach Mike Vrabel from their days together in Houston.

Clowney's original desire to get paid among the top edge rushers was met with a soft market. Then the pandemic hit, and the inability for teams to have their doctors test a player with knee injury history coming off core muscle surgery exacerbated the situation.

With the Cleveland Browns moving on, the Titans and Seahawks have been the two teams most often linked to Clowney.

The Derrick Henry contract freed up roughly an additional $4 million in cap space for Tennessee. The move will only spur talk of the Titans adding Clowney, even if Robinson won't spill the beans.

On Thursday, Henry said if the Titans signed Clowney, he'd be welcomed with "open arms."

"If he wants to come to Tennessee, we'd definitely welcome him with open arms," Henry said. "Hopefully, if (management and Clowney are) talking, we can get something done and he can come join us. We definitely would love to have him and he can help us in a big way."

With NFL players set to report to training camps later this month, it will be interesting to see the first team to bring in Clowney for a medical checkup.

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) gets set at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Cardinals, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Rams LT Andrew Whitworth, family tested positive for COVID-19

The NFLPA announced Thursday that 72 players have tested positive for COVID-19. Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth was one of those men.
Players Coalition urges Senate to pass educational relief package
Players Coalition urges Senate to pass educational relief package

The Players Coalition submitted a letter signed by 196 former and current professional athletes to Senate leadership Friday urging them to pass a COVID-19 relief package that includes "crucial education provisions" for the nation's youth.
NFL considering unlimited IR returns after three games missed
NFL considering unlimited IR returns after three games missed

One suggestion endorsed by the NFL's competition committee to help clubs cope with COVID-19 is allowing an unlimited number of players to return from injured reserve and non-football injury lists and lowering the required games missed from eight to three.
Simmons on tag: If Denver wanted to get deal done, 'they would've'
Simmons on tag: If Denver wanted to get deal done, 'they would've'

Justin Simmons will play on the one-year franchise tag in 2020 after the safety and the Denver Broncos failed to come to an agreement on a long-term deal before Wednesday's deadline.

Proposal allows for player opt-outs of season with written notice 
Proposal allows for player opt-outs of season with written notice 

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that part of the NFL's proposal to the NFLPA allows for any player to opt out of playing with written notice by August 1. 
Latest NFL economic proposal cuts team player costs by $40M
Latest NFL economic proposal cuts team player costs by $40M

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday night that the NFL has proposed cutting each team's player costs by $40 million in salary cap and/or benefits for this season.
Feb 1, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Hall of Fame inductee Steve Atwater speaks to the media during the NFL Honors awards presentation at Adrienne Arsht Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Steve Atwater 'happy' HOF ceremony postponed to 2021

During a recent appearance on the RapSheet + Friends Podcast, legendary Broncos DB Steve Atwater was asked for his thoughts on having to wait until 2021 to be inducted. Atwater, who's waited 16 years to enter Canton, expressed his relief regarding the decision and optimism for next year's festivities.
A detail view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet in the bench area against the Tennessee Titans during the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (Perry Knotts via AP)
Chiefs, Texans instruct rookies to report to camp Monday

The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans are instructing their rookies to report for the beginning of training camp Monday, July 20.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (27) carries the ball in an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29 2019, in Tampa, Fla. The Falcons defeated the Buccaneers 28-22. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
Bucs RB Ronald Jones ready to take next step entering Year 3

Year 2 marked significant improvement for Tampa Bay running back Ronald Jones but none of that really matters to the young RB, who knows he must improve once again because there's little time to slowly develop with Tom Brady in town.
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, left, arrives before the local premiere of Amazon's "All Or Nothing, The Carolina Panthers" in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, July 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Panthers owners pledge $250K to Johnson C. Smith University

Panthers owners David and Nicole Tepper have created a scholarship at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte to assist students facing financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pledge is for $250,000 and will benefit as many as 70 students.
Florida defensive back CJ Henderson takes up his position during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jaguars agree to terms with first-round pick CB CJ Henderson

The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a rookie contract with first-round draft pick cornerback CJ Henderson on Thursday.
