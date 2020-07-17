Titans GM 'may or may not have' spoken with Clowney recently

"We may or may not have had conversations," Robinson said, via 247Sports. "I'll leave it at that.

"We're constantly exploring the players that are on the market, players that can come in here and help our football team while also trying to -- especially in today's world with the pandemic and the uncertainty that looms for the 2021 season and 2022 with salary cap -- trying to exercise some internal discipline that way, yet also trying to do everything we can to make sure we put a team out there that has a chance to make a run at this thing."

The Titans have been linked to Clowney due to the potential need for another edge rusher and his relationship with coach Mike Vrabel from their days together in Houston.

Clowney's original desire to get paid among the top edge rushers was met with a soft market. Then the pandemic hit, and the inability for teams to have their doctors test a player with knee injury history coming off core muscle surgery exacerbated the situation.

With the Cleveland Browns moving on, the Titans and Seahawks have been the two teams most often linked to Clowney.

The Derrick Henry contract freed up roughly an additional $4 million in cap space for Tennessee. The move will only spur talk of the Titans adding Clowney, even if Robinson won't spill the beans.

On Thursday, Henry said if the Titans signed Clowney, he'd be welcomed with "open arms."

"If he wants to come to Tennessee, we'd definitely welcome him with open arms," Henry said. "Hopefully, if (management and Clowney are) talking, we can get something done and he can come join us. We definitely would love to have him and he can help us in a big way."