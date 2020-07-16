Derrick Henry: 'All for' new deal giving Titans room to add players

Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans took contract negotiations down the wire before agreeing to a long-term contract Wednesday. Despite the elongated timeframe, the bruising running back had no concerns about the deal getting done.

"I didn't have any doubt at all. It was just a matter of time for us to come to (an agreement)," Henry said Thursday in a conference call. "I'm glad we were able to do that."

The Titans agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract with Henry that included a $12 million signing bonus and $25.5 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. It's a deal that pays Henry more in guarantees than he would have received on franchise tenders if he were tagged in back-to-back years (about $22.5 million). It also allows the Titans to keep their workhorse under contract for the next four years for a reasonable sum with easy outs down the road.

In short, it's a win-win for both sides.

Echoing what Patrick Mahomes recently said after signing his big extension, Henry noted that if doing his deal -- which gave the Titans additional cap space -- allows Tennessee to improve the roster elsewhere, even better.