Around the NFL

Tisch: Kraft says Giants would have won Super Bowl

Published: Mar 28, 2017 at 02:20 AM

Giants co-owner Steve Tisch was happy with the team's return to prominence this season, but thought they might have wasted an opportunity to win another Super Bowl.

His opinion, interestingly enough, was buoyed by some intel from Patriots owner Robert Kraft himself.

"I could not have been happier," Tisch said of his team's 2016 season, via NJ.com. "But would I have liked to have gone deeper in the playoffs? Of course. Would I have liked to have ended up in Houston, absolutely. Especially because Bob Kraft, after the Super Bowl, told me, 'You would've beat us.' That made me feel good. That was a nice compliment."

The Giants had a far better defense than the Atlanta Falcons, even though Dan Quinn had his unit playing top notch for half of the Super Bowl. It remains to be seen whether or not Ben McAdoo's offense would have been able to score with the Patriots this time around.

Kraft was probably just being nice, but I wonder what about last year's Giants team would make him say that? The Giants were arguably deeper at defensive back and defensive line, though Atlanta did maximize their talent defensively down the stretch and see some young stars emerge from the fold.

While it doesn't really matter -- this is, after all, a theoretical matchup between two teams that did not even play one another in the 2016 regular season -- I would find it interesting if Kraft was somehow speaking on behalf of Bill Belichick, or speaking after hearing something similar from the Patriots head coach.

The Giants and Patriots have developed into great postseason rivals thanks to two thrilling Super Bowls in the last 10 years. Hopefully we will get one more with Eli Manning and Tom Brady still around.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks QB Drew Lock on game-winning drive over Eagles: 'Amazing won't do it justice'

Having never held a lead and trailing the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-13, with 1:52 remaining, Seahawks QB Drew Lock ran a flawless two-minute drive, throwing on every snap of a 10-play march that went 92 yards for the game-winning score.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Seahawks' win over Eagles on Monday night

Seahawks QB Drew Lock connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 29-yard game-winning touchdown with 28 seconds to go as the Seahawks snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) expected to miss Week 16, potentially more time

Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a separated shoulder and potentially more time thereafter, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night. 
news

Week 15 Monday inactives: Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for Monday Night Football:  Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks
news

QB Drew Lock starting for Seahawks vs. Eagles despite Geno Smith (groin) being active

Geno Smith is active on Monday night, but Drew Lock will get the start for the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Jets' Robert Saleh on job security: 'Two types of coaches. Those who have been fired and those who are about to get fired.'

Although New York was eliminated from playoff contention in the wake of its worst loss of the season, Jets head coach Robert Saleh is still more concerned with winning his upcoming games than his job security.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (illness) to play Monday night vs. Seahawks

Jalen Hurts is expected to play in the Philadelphia Eagles' Monday night game against the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Sean Payton downplays interaction with Russell Wilson during Lions game: We have a 'great relationship'

Broncos head coach Sean Payton on Monday downplayed his much-discussed sideline interaction with Russell Wilson during their loss to the Lions on Saturday.
news

NFL suspends Steelers S Damontae Kazee for remainder of season following hit on Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

The NFL suspended Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee on Monday for the remainder of the season and any potential postseason games following a hit in Saturday's loss to Indianapolis that knocked out Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr.
news

Steelers plan to start QB Mason Rudolph if Kenny Pickett can't play Saturday vs. Bengals

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that they plan to start QB Mason Rudolph on Saturday vs. the Bengals. Kenny Pickett, however, has not yet been ruled out.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield becomes first opposing QB to post perfect passer rating at Lambeau Field

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield on Sunday produced the first perfect passer rating of his career and the first 158.3 passer rating allowed by Green Bay since 1980 -- first at home -- per NFL Research.