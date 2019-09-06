Tired or Wired: Dare to go with Dare Ogunbowale

Tired -- Can you trust anyone beyond Alshon? Everyone thinks Carson Wentz is set up for a big year. Zach Ertz is going to eat again and the hydra backfield should see plenty of touches. But what about the receivers? Alshon Jeffery is in line to be the top wideout target but how many will he get? Then there's the issue of DeSean Jackson hanging around to get those deep shots. Plus ... whatever do we do about Nelson Agholor or even J.J. Arcega-Whiteside? Maybe it's best to just avoid the whole mess until we get more clarity.