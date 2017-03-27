Around the NFL

Tim Brown confident Raider Nation will travel to Vegas

Published: Mar 27, 2017 at 08:19 AM

The word Raiders legend Tim Brown was looking for was bittersweet but he settled for something else. When asked about the Raiders' impending move to Las Vegas, it was really all he could come up with.

"Is there such a word as happy-sad? I think that's what today is all about from Raider fans," Brown said on Up To The Minute on Monday. "You want the team to be in the best environment it can be in, but it's sad for Raiders fans to know that the city of Oakland could not come up with a deal that was good enough to keep the team there.

"But it's time to move forward. It's time to move on. I think this is going to be a great thing for the Raiders and that's what it's all about at this point."

Brown, ranked sixth on the league's all-time receiving yards list (14,934 yards), had the rare distinction of playing for the Los Angeles Raiders at the beginning of his career and then following them to Oakland when they returned in 1995.

A nine-time Pro Bowler for the franchise, Brown acknowledged it was difficult to play in Los Angeles during a time when the Dodgers and Lakers were both winning championships. He also said players back then felt they were competing against the beach and the rest of Los Angeles' sun-splashed attractions.

"The great thing about Vegas is that they'll have a captive audience," Brown explained. "They may not all be Raiders fans, but it's going to be football fans and Raider Nation will show up. They traveled to London. They traveled to Japan. They'll show up. I'm sure they'll make the trek to Vegas."

Of course, in Vegas the Raiders will be competing against myriad distractions -- and not just the balmy weather.

Brown professed his confidence in Raiders fans' ability to travel and noted that some Los Angeles-based fans regularly made the six-hour trek by car when the franchise moved back to Oakland.

Now, that same car trip would take an Oakland-based fan almost nine hours. From Los Angeles, it would take about four and a half.

"I don't think -- Raider Nation will travel, man," Brown said. "Thousands of people traveled to Oakland from Los Angeles and OK, instead of going to Oakland you're going to go to Vegas. I don't think it's that big of a deal.

"The people who live in Oakland will have to jump on a plane to get over there, but I don't think it'll be that big of a deal. The hotels and all this stuff, it may not all be Raider fans but it will be filled."

Raiders owner Mark Davis certainly hopes so. After promising to refund angry season ticket holders and asking any unhappy fans to direct their anger toward him Monday, he's entering uncharted territory for the head of a relocating franchise. The team has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations this year and next, but will it be enough to bring along the rest of their supporters?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sean McVay intends to return as Rams head coach in 2023

Sean McVay isn't ready to walk away just yet. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Friday that McVay intends to return as the Rams coach after taking a few days to consider his future.

news

Packers GM says QB Aaron Rodgers will 'take his time' on return decision, Jordan Love 'ready to play'

Aaron Rodgers' sentimental walk off the field following the Packers' season-ending loss to the Lions implied a seeming inevitability he had just played his last game for Green Bay. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst isn't so sure.

news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder) says he's a 'game-time decision' for wild-card game vs. Bengals

With Lamar Jackson continuing to deal with a knee injury, Ravens coach John Harbaugh declined to name a starter heading into Sunday's wild-card showdown with the Bengals.

news

Dolphins to start rookie QB Skylar Thompson in wild-card game vs. Bills

Seventh-round QB Skylar Thompson will start Sunday's postseason bout against the Bills, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced Friday. The Fins have been prepping all week for the rookie to start after ruling out Tua Tagovailoa.

news

Chargers WR Mike Williams downgraded to out vs. Jaguars, could miss a few weeks with back fracture

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (back) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's wild-card game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Cardinals request to interview Steelers senior defensive asst. Brian Flores for head coaching job

Brian Flores could get another chance to return to a head-coaching chair. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Cardinals requested permission to interview Flores for their vacant head coaching position.

news

Wink Martindale readying Giants' 'playoff defense' for Vikings rematch: 'Never let one game beat you twice'

In Week 16, the Giants lost to the Vikings, 27-24, on a last-second Greg Joseph field goal. After that game, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale told his squad it proved the Giants have a playoff-caliber D.

news

Micah Parsons on playoff showdown with Tom Brady, Buccaneers: 'This is where legends are made'

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is ready to take his game to another level in Monday night's postseason showdown with the Buccaneers, saying, "Honestly, I feel like as far as we go, these are going to be my best games."

news

Young Seahawks players loose ahead of playoff rematch with 49ers: 'We've got nothing to lose'

Getting ready to play their first playoff game of a surprisingly successful season, the Seahawks continue to believe they can win, and are ready to play like they have nothing to lose.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Chargers-Jaguars on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Michael Baca breaks down five things to watch for when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Seahawks-49ers on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down five things to watch for when the Seattle Seahawks visit the San Francisco 49ers on on Saturday to open Super Wild Card Weekend.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE