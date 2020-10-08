Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

Tom Brady﻿'s receiver corps won't be completely wiped out Thursday night against the Chicago Bears.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Scott Miller (hip/groin) is expected to play, and there is optimism Mike Evans (ankle) can go, per sources informed of the situation.

Both Evans and Miller are listed as questionable.

For Evans, he'll work out pre-game to test the ankle. That workout will determine if he will be able to face Chicago. Evans has battled injury throughout the nascent season but has yet to miss a game.

Miller being expected to play is good news for Brady. The wideout TB12 has come to call Scooter, has been a key playmaker for the quarterback, particularly stretching the field.

With Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Justin Watson (chest) already ruled out, the Bucs WR corps will already be thin. Having Miller and possibly Evans active would go a long way to making up for the losses.

The Bucs added Cyril Grayson off the practice squad this week and have Jaydon Mickens and Tyler Johnson to round to their receiver corps. With O.J. Howard out for the season and the receiver corps banged up, expect more targets for TEs Cameron Brate and Rob Gronkowski this week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears will kick off Thursday from Soldier Field at 8:20 p.m. ET, airing on NFL Network and FOX and streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.