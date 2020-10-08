NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

Published: Oct 08, 2020 at 10:02 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tom Brady﻿'s receiver corps won't be completely wiped out Thursday night against the Chicago Bears.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Scott Miller (hip/groin) is expected to play, and there is optimism Mike Evans (ankle) can go, per sources informed of the situation.

Both Evans and Miller are listed as questionable.

For Evans, he'll work out pre-game to test the ankle. That workout will determine if he will be able to face Chicago. Evans has battled injury throughout the nascent season but has yet to miss a game.

Miller being expected to play is good news for Brady. The wideout TB12 has come to call Scooter, has been a key playmaker for the quarterback, particularly stretching the field.

With Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Justin Watson (chest) already ruled out, the Bucs WR corps will already be thin. Having Miller and possibly Evans active would go a long way to making up for the losses.

The Bucs added Cyril Grayson off the practice squad this week and have Jaydon Mickens and Tyler Johnson to round to their receiver corps. With O.J. Howard out for the season and the receiver corps banged up, expect more targets for TEs Cameron Brate and Rob Gronkowski this week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears will kick off Thursday from Soldier Field at 8:20 p.m. ET, airing on NFL Network and FOX and streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Here are other injury and roster news we're tracking on Thursday:

  • Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said wideout Julio Jones (hamstring) is "making progress" and will do individual workouts today. The team activated cornerback ﻿A.J. Terrell﻿ off of the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also announced they have signed safety J.J. Wilcox to the practice squad.
  • The Indianapolis Colts today signed linebacker Najee Goode to the practice squad and released cornerback Christian Angulo from the practice squad.
  • The New York Giants announced that linebacker David Mayo will return to practice today.
  • Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (collarbone) is "ahead of schedule" and left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) won't participate in today's padded practice.
  • New York Jets coach Adam Gase said left tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder) and wideout Breshad Perriman (ankle) both will not practice today.

