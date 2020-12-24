Around the NFL

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16

Published: Dec 24, 2020 at 01:10 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without their feature back for another week.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that Ronald Jones, who went on the reserve/COVID-19 on Dec. 16, will not play Saturday versus the Lions.

His absence again likely means more work for Leonard Fournette﻿, LeSean McCoy and Ke'Shawn Vaughn﻿. Tampa Bay rushed for just 51 yards without Jones in the lineup for its Week 15 win over the Falcons.

The Buccaneers are signing veteran quarterback ﻿Drew Stanton﻿ to their practice squad, NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported, per sources. Stanton knows Bruce Arians' offense from their time together in Arizona.

Arians said cornerback Carlton Davis will be a game-time decision. The third-year starter has not practiced this week after exiting early this past Sunday with a groin injury.

Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Thursday:

  • Detroit Lions quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ (rib/right thumb), center ﻿Frank Ragnow﻿ (throat), and kicker ﻿Matt Prater﻿ (back) are questionable vs. Buccaneers.
  • Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson﻿, who was fined $7,500 for a COVID-19 violation along with teammates who showed up at his restaurant opening, paid the fine for himself and teammates who were photographed at the event without wearing masks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • Atlanta Falcons wideout ﻿Julio Jones﻿ (hamstring) did not participate at practice.
  • The Detroit Lions will interview Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes for their general manager post, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (calf) remains "in a limited practice mode," coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday.
  • Washington announced quarterback Alex Smith (calf) threw to receivers during the team's individual period Thursday, while﻿Dwayne Haskins is taking all the first-team reps.
  • Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph﻿, running back Alexander Mattison and linebacker Eric Kendricks have been ruled out for Friday versus the Saints.
  • Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (hip) and defensive end Bradley Chubb (ankle) are not practicing for the second consecutive day.
  • The San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Matt Cole, who's been on the Dolphins' practice squad this season, to a two-year deal.

