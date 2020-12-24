Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without their feature back for another week.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that Ronald Jones, who went on the reserve/COVID-19 on Dec. 16, will not play Saturday versus the Lions.

His absence again likely means more work for Leonard Fournette﻿, LeSean McCoy and Ke'Shawn Vaughn﻿. Tampa Bay rushed for just 51 yards without Jones in the lineup for its Week 15 win over the Falcons.

The Buccaneers are signing veteran quarterback ﻿Drew Stanton﻿ to their practice squad, NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported, per sources. Stanton knows Bruce Arians' offense from their time together in Arizona.

Arians said cornerback Carlton Davis will be a game-time decision. The third-year starter has not practiced this week after exiting early this past Sunday with a groin injury.